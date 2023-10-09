Level of intelligence

Some days I open the paper and read stories such as the one about the marvelous scientists who won a Nobel prize for developing mRNA vaccines which have saved hundreds of thousands, if not a million, lives, and I start to feel I must be the least intelligent person on Earth. Then I turn to your opinion pages and read Bradley Gitz and I feel much, much better.

P.S.: While I am certain Mike Masterson has the best intent, please let him know that the world would be better if we would go out and treat people like they wish to be treated, not like you wish to be treated. Small but important difference, especially if you meet a masochist.

KEVIN ELSKEN

Springdale

Complete disregard

In regards to "'Saving democracy' drivel" by Bradley Gitz, he sometimes has a brief moment of clarity and reflection but then turns to the arch conservatism of the far right.

There's his complete disregard of the insurrection of Jan. 6 as just some rabble-rousers but nothing to worry about. Really? I watched that unfold live on television that day. It was an attempted coup d'etat. Yes, they lacked enough planning and lethal weapons to actually throw the election, but just because they were a bunch of numbskulls doesn't change the fact they tried. The Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys leaders have been convicted of seditious conspiracy. You just want to say "nothing to see here" or "that's in the past," we are concentrating on the present? Well, I'm not.

The former president is currently indicted in four different districts on 91 criminal charges. That doesn't mean anything to you, Bradley? You can whine and posture all you want about political vindication, but four different districts in four different states? This guy you are defending has lied, cheated, bullied, as well as other immoral and unethical disgusting acts, but still you try to carry his water in his defense. If that's the best your party can do and has to offer, count me out.

As a note, I've voted Republican more in my life than Democrat. Since the GOP has been hijacked and totally fallen into the DJT cult, I will never vote for any politician that has aided, abetted, defended or supported the guy.

Mr. Gitz's arguments and defense are weak and misplaced. Just my humble opinion.

JOHN F. SWINNEY

Bella Vista

Failings in VA system

So, stop me if you've heard this one. A troubled veteran walks into a VA psychiatrist's office seeking help. That's it, that's the joke. OK, so maybe you would have to have been there, but one shouldn't wish that on anybody. I once had a VA psychiatrist stress me out until my blood pressure rose to stroke level. He then referred me to a class on stress management.

The class met once a week with about a dozen of us sitting around a table, and the instructor, a most congenial woman, on a big-screen TV at the far end. She directed our attention to a questionnaire on the table in front of each place. The first question asked us to list the three biggest causes of stress in our lives. I wrote: VA mental health services, VA sleep clinic, VA cardiology. She then told us to tear that page up and put those things out of our minds. We were not there to try to solve our problems, only to learn how to live with them.

That's right, the VA's representative was telling me not to concern myself with the failings of the VA system, banish them from my thoughts.

"Hey! Wait a second, aren't those the droids I should be looking for?"

Don't get me wrong, I am blessed to have the VA health-care system in my life, and some of the best doctors I have ever known work there, but it is not without its flaws. A VA doc is like an auto mechanic that's given one service manual to try to repair the countless different makes and models that come through the door. The best of them are able to overcome that handicap.

The worst don't even try.

DAVID MALCOLM ROSE

Hot Springs

It's offensive to many

For thousands of years since Adam and Eve, a marriage has been between one man and one woman.

On Oct. 1, this newspaper published an article with a photo of a wedding of two women. This possibly offends a majority of your readership.

Not good business for a struggling industry.

ALICE ANN NOWELL

North Little Rock