Local Sports Roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Springdale Har-Ber wins Paris Tournament

The Lady Wildcats defeated host Paris 2-1 in the final Saturday night to claim the Paris Tournament title.

After winning in quarterfinals, Har-Ber (15-11) also defeated Mena in the semifinals. Brooklyn Ware finished with a team-high 48 kills on the day, while Joely Tankersley anchored the defense with 48 digs.

The Lady Wildcats host Bentonville in 6A-West Conference play Tuesday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas-Fort Smith rallies for five-set win

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith rallied for a thrilling five-set, 25-19, 17-25, 18-25, 25-17, 16-14 comeback win over Texas A&M International in college volleyball Saturday at Gayle Kaundart Arena at the Stubblefield Center.

Trailing 11-10 in the fifth set, UAFS would score four straight points to take a 14-11 lead and serve for match point. However, the Dustdevils held off three match points before kills by outside hitter Caelyn Gunn and middle blocker Angelina Hardison gave the Lions the win.

Right-side hitter Reagan Macha tied a career-high with 19 kills to lead the Lions (15-3, 6-0 Lone Star Conference) while hitting .364 and adding three blocks. Outside hitters Nyia Anderson and Caelyn Gunn finished with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.

Setter Chloe Price had her third 50-assist match of the season and second of the week and was one of three Lions with double doubles, joined by Gunn and Anderson.

Gunn led the Lions with 28 digs while libero Paola Fragalle tallied 26 digs and six assists. Defensive specialist Taylor Lintz recorded 10 digs.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette