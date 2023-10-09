More than 53,000 in state lose Medicaid coverage in September

More than 53,000 Arkansans lost Medicaid coverage in September because they either didn’t return information needed to determine their eligibility or were no longer eligible, the Arkansas Department of Human Services reported Monday.

The Arkansans include 18,545 whose coverage had been extended previously because of special eligibility rules during the federal covid-19 public health emergency, and 35,008 others whose coverage was discontinued as part of normal operations, according to the department.

The state Department of Human Services said Monday it has successfully completed eligibility redeterminations on Medicaid beneficiaries whose coverage was extended due to special rules that has been in effect during the federal government’s covid-19 public health emergency.

The continuous enrollment requirement during the federal public health emergency prevented the state Department of Human Services from removing most ineligible individuals from Medicaid, but normal eligibility rules resumed April 1, the department said. During the past six months, the department said it worked to reevaluate eligibility based on these normal eligibility rules, which are set by Congress and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In contrast, the state Department of Human Services said the department would disenroll about 20,000 to 30,000 ineligible individuals a month on normal eligibility rules.

Besides those who were disenrolled in September, 45,536 Medicaid beneficiaries had their coverage renewed in September after their eligibility was confirmed under normal eligibility rules, the department said.

“Medicaid resources should go to Arkansans who qualify for them, and not for those who are ineligible,” state Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam said in the department’s news release.

“I’m proud of the work that staff across our entire agency performed over the last six months to ensure that our program is serving only those who truly need Medicaid,” she said. “And I’m excited to finally put the pandemic and the special rules that had been in place behind us so we can focus on serving Arkansans under normal eligibility operations going forward.”

Some critics of the department counter that too many children in Arkansas have been removed from the Medicaid program’s rolls during the past six months.

State Department of Human Services spokesman Gavin Lesnick said Monday the state’s total Medicaid enrollment as of Oct. 1, including the number of adults on the state’s Medicaid expansion program, the number of other adults enrolled in the Medicaid program and the number children enrolled in the Medicaid program, “are still pending.”

He said he expect the figures to be available sometime this week, possibly Tuesday.

As of Sept. 1, the state’s Medicaid enrollment totaled 877,544, the department reported last month. That’s compared with a total enrollment of 1,125,871 on April 1, according to the department.

The state’s total Medicaid enrollment dropped by about 248,000 during the five-month period from April 1-September 1.

In April, officials at the state Department of Human Services didn’t know whether 50,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Arkansans would lose Medicaid coverage during the six-month unwinding period, the department’s then-Chief of Staff Mark White told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

The continuous coverage requirement meant no Arkansans could be removed from Medicaid rolls for a change in income or eligibility until the federal public health emergency ended, and cases could be closed only if individuals moved out of state, died, were incarcerated or requested that their coverage end.

According to the Human Services Department, Arkansas’ Medicaid rolls increased by more than 230,000 during the pandemic. At the end of March 2020, the department reported 921,066 Medicaid beneficiaries. At the end of March 2023, the department reported 1,151,347 Medicaid beneficiaries.