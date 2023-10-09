Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London. Savage's lawyer, Charles Kuck, told The Associated Press on Friday in a statement that his client has officially become a permanent U.S. resident and may now go overseas. He cleared a major traveling hurdle after being taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Georgia in 2019. Kuck said the Grammy winner followed "all applicable immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE." "His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally," Kuck said. Savage, 30, whose given name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, said he had no idea what a visa was when his mother brought him to the U.S. at 7 years old. He said in a 2019 interview with the AP that the visa application process discourages many immigrants who don't have documents because it "hangs over your head forever." Savage made his announcement about returning to London via social media but did not give details.

Josh Gad -- the actor best known for playing the voice of Olaf in Disney's "Frozen" franchise -- took to social media Saturday to say he would miss the afternoon performance of his Broadway show "Gutenberg! The Musical!" because of a medical emergency. "Not the news I'd like to share, but life happens," the Tony-nominated performer said in a video shared Saturday on social media. "Unfortunately, I will not be at this afternoon's performance of 'Gutenberg.' I'm dealing with a medical emergency that despite telling my doctors I wanted to wait till Monday to address, they thought needed to be addressed immediately," he said. Gad didn't offer any details about his medical issue but hinted he would probably not stay under medical care for too long. "So, off to hospital for (hopefully) quick treatment," the 42-year-old wrote in the post. "Then, with any luck [I] will be back by this evening," he added. The "Beauty and the Beast" actor -- who became a Broadway star playing the role of Elder Cunningham in 2011's "The Book of Mormon" -- has reunited with his close friend and "Mormon" co-star Andrew Rannells for "Gutenberg!"