NFL Capsules

DOLPHINS 31,

GIANTS 16

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Rookie De'Von Achane had a 76-yard rushing touchdown, Tyreek Hill surpassed 150 yards receiving for the third time this season, and Miami beat New York.

The Dolphins' 524 yards gave them 2,568 for the season, which is the most yards through the first five games of a season in NFL history.

With the win, Miami (4-1) regained first place in the AFC East after the Buffalo Bills (3-2) lost to Jacksonville in London earlier Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa was 22 for 30 for 308 yards with 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions.

The Giants' Jason Pinnock returned one of the interceptions 102 yards for New York's only touchdown. It was the Giants' first touchdown in the first half of a game this season. The 102-yard interception return tied for the longest in Giants history.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left in the fourth with a neck injury after a sack by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Tyrod Taylor replaced Jones with 12:11 left and led the Giants on a scoring drive capped by a 51-yard field goal by Graham Gano.

Achane averaged 13.7 yards on 11 carries for a total of 151 yards, becoming the first Dolphins player with three consecutive 100-yard rushing games since Jay Ajayi in 2016.

Achane's 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter helped Miami to a 17-10 halftime lead and made him the only player in the Super Bowl era with seven touchdowns through his first four NFL games. He had four touchdowns against Denver in Week 3 and two against Buffalo last Sunday.

JAGUARS 25,

BILLS 20

LONDON -- Whenever Josh Allen and Buffalo tried to rally in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Travis Etienne and Jacksonville had an answer.

Etienne rushed for 136 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Jacksonville outlasted the jet-lagged Bills for a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jaguars (3-2) may not want to leave London after getting back-to-back wins in the British capital, ending Buffalo's three-game winning streak and proving they can hang with an AFC powerhouse.

The Bills (3-2), who arrived in London on Friday morning, had routed their past three opponents but looked tired at times, rushed for only 29 yards, and had a rash of injuries.

Etienne scored on a 35-yard run with just under three minutes left after carrying it in from 6 yards earlier. He also caught four passes for 48 yards. And Calvin Ridley had seven catches for 122 yards.

Allen twice brought the Bills back late in the fourth quarter. He ran it in from 3 yards to complete a 75-yard drive that took just 45 seconds, making it 25-20 before the two-minute warning.

With the Bills out of timeouts, the Jags punted to the Buffalo 6, leaving the Bills just 22 seconds. Stefon Diggs caught a pass and tried to lateral it, but Jacksonville recovered the fumble.

In between Etienne's touchdowns, Allen completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis to cut the deficit to five points with 4:03 to play.

Allen was 27 of 40 for 359 yards and 2 touchdown passes and an interception. Diggs had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown and Davis had six catches for 100 yards and a score.

LIONS 42,

PANTHERS 24

DETROIT -- Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes in the first half and ran for a score in the fourth quarter, lifting Detroit to a victory over winless Carolina.

The NFC North-leading Lions (4-1) are alone atop the division in October or later for the first time since 2016.

The Panthers (0-5) turned the ball over three times in the first half -- two coming on consecutive snaps -- to set up Detroit up for three touchdowns and a 28-10 halftime lead.

Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young was picked off twice in the first half and Miles Sanders lost a fumble.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick, was 25 of 41 for 247 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He entered the game with two touchdowns, two interceptions and two fumbles lost in three starts.

Goff, meanwhile, made many more plays than mistakes. He was 20 of 28 for 236 yards, and his 1-yard sneak early in the fourth put Detroit ahead 35-10.

David Montgomery, with 109 yards rushing, became the first Lion to run for 100-plus yards and score in two consecutive games since Kevin Jones in 2004. Sam LaPorta caught two TDs in the first half.

Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson used his right hand to snag Young's short pass in the first quarter and became the first NFL defensive lineman to have four interceptions in his first two seasons.

The Panthers bounced back from a 14-0 deficit when Young threw a 1-yard TD pass to Tommy Tremble. Carolina stopped Detroit on fourth down on the ensuing possession.

SAINTS 34,

PATRIOTS 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Alvin Kamara rushed for a touchdown to become the Saints' career TD leader, Derek Carr had two scoring passes and New Orleans routed New England.

Tyrann Mathieu added a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown to help New Orleans (3-2) chase Patriots quarterback Mac Jones from the game -- the second consecutive week Coach Bill Belichick sidelined Jones in the second half.

Kamara punched in his 73rd career TD, one of his 22 carries for 80 yards. Carr finished 18 of 26 for 183 yards, and Michael Thomas had four catches for 65 yards as New Orleans ended a two-game skid. The Saints outgained the Patriots 304-156.

It was the second worst shutout loss in team history for New England, trailing only a 52-0 drubbing in Miami against the undefeated Dolphins in 1972. It also drops the Patriots to 1-4 for the first time since 2000, Belichick's first season in New England.

He remains a win short of joining Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas as the only coaches in NFL history with 300 regular-season victories.

Jones was 12 of 22 for 110 yards, the pick-6 and another interception that set up a Saints touchdown. He also lost a fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by Cameron Jordan and set up a Saints' field goal. He was replaced by backup Bailey Zappe in the fourth quarter.

New England is yet to top 20 points five games into the season, something it's only done three times before (1965, 1971 and 1995). The offense has 10 turnovers.

FALCONS 21,

TEXANS 19

ATLANTA -- Desmond Ridder passed and ran for touchdowns, providing an answer to those who had called for him to be benched, Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 37-yard field goal as time expired, and Atlanta snapped a two-game skid by beating Houston.

Ridder's 6-yard TD pass to rookie running back Bijan Robinson and two-point pass to Tyler Allgeier gave the Falcons (3-2) a 15-12 lead early in the fourth quarter. Robinson reached back to catch the ball against his hip before running through the middle of the Houston defense into the end zone.

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud answered with an 18-yard scoring pass to tight end Dalton Schultz, giving the Texans a 19-18 lead with 1:49 remaining. Schultz found an opening in the middle of the end zone behind safety Jessie Bates.

The biggest gain on Atlanta's decisive field-goal drive in the final minutes was Ridder's 23-yard pass to Drake London.

Stroud set an NFL record by starting his career with 177 pass attempts without an interception. He broke the record previously held by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. Stroud had already set the NFL record for rookies a week earlier when he reached 151 attempts without an interception.

Stroud completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards and a score.

Ridder completed 28 of 37 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown. He had a 7-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

His bounce-back performance ended a two-game winning streak for Houston (2-3).

JETS 31,

BRONCOS 21

New York celebrated Nathaniel Hackett's return to Denver by rallying past the Broncos behind Breece Hall's 72-yard touchdown run and Bryce Hall's 39-yard game-sealing scoop-and-score off Russell Wilson's fumble in the final minute.

That gave Hackett, the Jets' offensive coordinator who was fired after going 4-11 as Denver's head coach last season, a measure of satisfaction. Especially after new Broncos Coach Sean Payton trashed him during training camp for the job he'd done in Denver, particularly the way he handled Wilson during the quarterback's dismal 2022 season.

The Jets (2-3) overcame a sloppy, chippy first half to snap a three-game skid and hand the Broncos (1-4) their third home loss under Payton, who drew widespread criticism for excoriating Hackett in an interview with USA Today in July.

After the game, the Jets took their own swipe at Payton in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "when you lose to the 'offseason champs' " -- including a photo of comedian Kevin James, who portrayed Payton in a movie.

Although Wilson has returned to form under Payton's tutelage, the Broncos are plagued by many of the same problems for which Payton blasted Hackett, and in the second half, the boobirds got as loud as they ever did last year.

The Broncos went three and out on four of their first five drives after halftime and the other possession resulted in a lost fumble on the second snap.

Russell Wilson was 20 of 31 for 196 yards and 2 TDs.

BENGALS 34,

CARDINALS 20

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Joe Burrow threw for 317 yards and three touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase, who finished with a season-high 192 yards receiving, and Cincinnati beat Arizona.

It was a much-needed offensive performance for Burrow, who signed the NFL's richest contract during the offseason but was slowed through his first four games of the season by a calf injury. The 26-year-old looked plenty healthy against the Cardinals, completing 36 of 46 passes and buying time on a handful of plays with his athleticism in the pocket.

Chase set a single-game franchise record with 15 receptions and he made tough catches in traffic by repeatedly finding seams in the Cardinals defense.

Cincinnati scored a touchdown in the first half for the first time this season and had three offensive touchdowns overall on Sunday, matching the unit's total from the first four games combined.

The Bengals got the ball to start the second half and wasted little time scoring. Burrow unleashed a 63-yard touchdown pass to Chase on the third play of the third quarter, pushing Cincinnati's advantage to 24-14.

The Cardinals cut that lead to 24-20 later in the third on Emari Demercado's 11-yard touchdown run, which was the first of his pro career.

Burrow then had his one big miscue of the game -- though it wasn't completely his fault. The Bengals were driving and deep in Cardinals territory when receiver Trenton Irwin fell while running a route, leading to an easy interception for K'Von Wallace.

COLTS 23,

TITANS 16

INDIANAPOLIS -- Zack Moss upstaged the return of Jonathan Taylor by running for a career-high 165 yards and two scores and Gardner Minshew was sharp in relief of the injured Anthony Richardson to lead Indianapolis past Tennessee.

The Colts (3-2) snapped a seven-game losing streak at home by beating the Titans (2-3) for the first time in six tries.

Richardson left with a right shoulder injury late in the first half. He stayed down several minutes before walking slowly from the field to the injury tent with his shoulder drooped. Several minutes later, he came out of the tent and walked with the team's medical personnel into the locker room.

Richardson was ruled out early in the third quarter after going 9 of 12 for 98 yards. Minshew was 11 of 14 for 155 yards in relief of Richardson.

On a day when most expected Taylor or Tennessee's Derrick Henry to be the focus, it was Moss who dazzled. He averaged 7.2 yards on 23 carries in his second 100-yard game this season, caught two passes for 30 yards and made play after play -- just one day after the Colts announced they signed Taylor to a three-year contract extension.

Tennessee had won the previous four in Indy, but this one hardly resembled the others. Although Ryan Tannehill was effective and efficient while going 23 of 34 with 264 yards, he had a game-sealing interception in the waning seconds. Henry was held to 43 yards on 13 carries.

The difference was that while Moss scored TDs, the Titans settled for field goals.

Atlanta Falcons place-kicker Younghoe Koo (6) kicks the game winning field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)



Atlanta Falcons place-kicker Younghoe Koo, left, celebrates with Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt, right, after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) sets back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is hit by Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) in the first half of an NFL football game in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)



Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) catches the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) sets back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)



Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, left, and cornerback Dee Alford, right, celebrate after a defensive play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)



Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) runs the ball after making a catch against Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) in the first half of an NFL football game in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

