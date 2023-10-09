Optimistic future

As we observe National Cybersecurity Month in October, it's a good time to recognize the importance of strong cybersecurity in our increasingly digital world, even as we face historic shortages of professionals in the field nationwide.

But there are programs right here in Arkansas that are committed to addressing these issues head-on. By making job-ready cybersecurity certification more accessible, these innovations are building a 21st century workforce for employers while giving more Arkansans an attainable pathway to secure, high-paying jobs.

One example is the new Emerging Threat Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ET-ISAC) at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. A high-tech take on the free legal clinic model that's been helping law school students gain real-world experience for decades, the ET-ISAC clinic gives students the opportunity to work ­real cases in a faculty­-­supervised setting. Operated in partnership with Little Rock's Forge Institute, the grant-funded clinic provides free cybersecurity evaluation and assistance to small businesses and nonprofits, and electric power utilities.

The ET-ISAC clinic was launched earlier this year in response to unmet needs in the community. With many larger entities hardened against online intrusion, criminals are increasingly targeting small businesses, nonprofits and local government agencies, even here in Arkansas.

The clinic offers a lifeline to these organizations, providing clients with thousands of dollars' worth of free professional assistance. During an attack, the clinic's student volunteers can even pitch in to assist in the response and investigation of the intrusion.

The cybersecurity clinic initiative aligns perfectly with three core values at UA-Little Rock: community engagement, innovation and a commitment to delivering job-ready education.

Through interactions with actual clients, students can come to understand one of the hardest aspects of the discipline to teach: how to work effectively at the intersection of people and technology. As an educator, I believe this experience will be invaluable, not just as a resume point but also as part of a skill set that will make these graduates high-performing professionals from the moment they're hired.

By the time cybersecurity students graduate, they're not just trained; they are prepared to meet the community's needs. While we are continuously evolving our curriculum in partnership with local industry leaders, we also work toward greater affordability. Through strategic partnerships and student-focused resources like scholarships and financial aid opportunities, we're able to equip the next generation without adding unnecessary burdens.

As we look to the future, I'm optimistic about the ET-ISAC Clinic as both a training tool and a crucially needed service for our community. It's another way the capital city's university honors its century-long commitment to public service while delivering affordable, job-ready skills and education.

Philip Huff, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at UA Little Rock and a research fellow at the university's Emerging Analytics Center (EAC).