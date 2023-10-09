Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 9, 1923

The "Mysterious Sonora," a talking machine which apparently carries on a intelligible conversation with anyone who cares to try it, out was placed on exhibition yesterday in the phonograph department of the Blass department store. To causal observer, the "Mysterious Sonora" is nothing more than a graphophone. But when one approaches it he or she is greeted with a "Howdy do" or some similar salutation.

50 years ago

Oct. 9, 1973

A fire believed to have been cause by arson destroyed the interior of Brandy's private club at 921 West Capitol Ave. around 4 a.m. on Monday. Fire Marshal Warren K. Cummings said that damage to the building and contents was an estimated $35,000. Arson and burglary are suspected in the case because a rear door of the club was pried open, apparently with a crowbar found at the scene. A cigarette machine in the club had been broken into and firemen found a trail of quarters between the rear door and the street.

25 years ago

Oct. 9, 1998

When research psychologist Bernard Rimland addresses the second annual Arkansas Conference on Autism in Little Rock on Friday, he expects to field many questions about a hormone recently discovered to alleviate symptoms of what is thought to be an incurable behavioral condition. The hormone, secretin, is approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to diagnose digestive problems. About 120 autistic and autistic–like children have been given infusions in the United States since the hormone helped one boy in 1996.

10 years ago

Oct. 9, 2013

Deep-fried avocado, a 100-foot-tall ride called Vertigo, a walking and talking robot and a rookie vendor from Conway selling chicken dipped and fried in waffle batter are all new additions awaiting this year's Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show patrons. The season of finger foods, deep-fried desserts, dizzying thrill rides and petting zoos is among us. The reasonably warm and sunny weather outlook should bring decent attendance numbers, said Meri Smith, the State Fair's marketing director. The fair averages 445,000 visitors said Smith. The 74th annual fair runs Friday through Oct. 20 in Little Rock at the State Fairgrounds on Roosevelt Road.