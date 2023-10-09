OTHERS SAY: Wanted: adult supervision

The Chicago Tribune

Sometimes you can see an outcome from a mile away, and it's still a shock when it happens.

So it was when a sliver of the House GOP succeeded in removing Kevin McCarthy as speaker, the first time in American history the leader of the U.S. House has been ousted. His standing seemed precarious from the start in January, when it took 15 votes from his GOP colleagues to secure the number needed for the prize.

With members such as Florida's Matt Gaetz and Colorado's Lauren Boebert seemingly interested more in preening for their Trumpian base than cutting legislative deals, it seemed just a matter of time until this moment arrived.

Now, as the country waits for a dysfunctional caucus to determine who among them will be appointed this thankless task, we need to take stock of this moment. Now that the dust has settled, a little, the GOP must take steps to ensure we don't suffer through this chaos again.

First, let's review. Shame on the Republican majority for failing in its most basic of duties: governing.

Or, in this case, for punishing McCarthy for daring to do just that when he struck deals with Democrats to protect the nation's credit and keep the government functioning, albeit briefly.

Democrats may enjoy watching Republicans flailing. But no one's interests are served by chaos and dysfunction on this level.

The first order of business for the adults in the GOP conference is to make clear to the upstarts that there will be no replay. November will be here before you know it, and we'll be back to tedious shutdown politics. The next speaker, hopefully enjoying something of a honeymoon with fellow Republicans, needs to make clear that keeping the government open will be a negotiation, not a decree.

Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail once the sting of McCarthy's removal eases. We're not holding our breath.

But we are holding out hope, maybe against our better judgment, that this sad episode will further a move toward detente between the parties in the House.