Parolee sentenced to 4 years on gun charge

A Pine Bluff parolee arrested on a felony charge a year ago by Hot Springs police after a gun was found in his possession was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court.

Kendrel Travon Patterson, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and was sentenced to four years with additional charges of having fictitious tags and no insurance withdrawn.

According to court records, Patterson listed no local criminal history, but was convicted of aggravated assault on July 14, 2015, in Jefferson County and sentenced to five years in prison, but was later paroled, prohibiting him from owning or possessing any firearms.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2022, Hot Springs police officer Zach Hoofman saw a gold 2012 BMW 528 traveling south on Central Avenue and noted the tags on the vehicle returned to a white Dodge Charger, so he made a traffic stop in the 100 block of Temperance Hill Road.

Hoofman approached the vehicle and noted a smell of marijuana coming from inside. He made contact with the driver, identified as Patterson, and a female passenger who admitted they had smoked marijuana earlier, but did not have any more in the vehicle, police said.

Patterson was removed to conduct a probable cause search and as he was exiting the car, Patterson told Hoofman he had a firearm that was next to the driver's side seat, the affidavit stated.

In searching the car, Hoofman found a black 9mm handgun in between the driver's side seat and the center console and after being read his rights, Patterson again confirmed the gun belonged to him, according to police.

After a computer check revealed Patterson's prior felony history, he was arrested on the possession charge, police said.

He was later released on a $5,000 bond and pleaded innocent to the charge on Oct. 31 in circuit court. The case had been continued several times before Patterson's sentencing Thursday.