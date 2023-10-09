Pickett to Pickens caps Steelers rally

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin spent a portion of the week showing the Pittsburgh Steelers clips of their longtime rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens.

It was filled with big hits, iconic plays and career-defining performances.

For the better part of three hours on Sunday, there was little to add to the reel.

Until, that is, the end, when a precocious play by a rookie whose father knows a thing or two about beating the Ravens led to a pair of throws that erased 56 minutes of offensive ineptitude, the last a 41-yard rainbow from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens with 1:17 to go that helped the Steelers rally to an improbable 17-10 victory.

"We found a way to win down the stretch," Pickett said. "I think that's all that matters. You know, we're nowhere near as good as we need to be."

Not even close. Yet it didn't matter. Not with the Ravens (3-2) intent on giving the game away.

Baltimore turned it over three times, allowed a blocked punt for a safety that sparked Pittsburgh's late surge and squandered a handful of other opportunities to bury the Steelers (3-2), the last coming when Lamar Jackson's lob to the end zone to Zay Flowers with 4:10 to go ended up in the hands of Pittsburgh cornerback Joey Porter Jr., son of former Steeler linebacker Joey Porter Sr.

Pickett, whose erratic play over the opening month of the season has offered little proof he's ready to "kill it" in his first full year as the starter, gathered himself enough to drive the Steelers 80 yards in eight plays.

The last coming when Pickens beat veteran Ravens cornerback and fellow Hoover (Ala.) High alum Marlon Humphrey down the sideline to give Pittsburgh its first touchdown in nine quarters and help the Steelers put a one-sided blowout loss to Houston the previous week firmly in the rearview mirror.

"The resiliency from the game we just played was incredible," said Pickens, who caught six passes for 130 yards.

Baltimore certainly helped. The Ravens dropped a handful of passes, including two in the end zone, and turned it over three times, including twice in the last five minutes to lose a game they seemingly had under control from the opening coin toss.

"They came out and played their game and ended up getting one," Flowers said. "But we let them take that one."

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew, right, blocks a punt by Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens' Jordan Stout, left, in the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is brought down by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) catches a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) celebrates a safety with George Pickens (14), in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

