Produce grower training event set

For commercial growers, keeping their farms free of microbial contamination and reducing foodborne illness is critical to success. To support these efforts, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will host its last produce safety training of the year for fruit and vegetable producers on Oct. 26.

The in-person training will provide key information on worker health, hygiene and training, developing a farm food safety plan and more. The training will take place in Fayetteville from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Center, 1335 W. Knapp Drive. Participants can register online at uada.formstack.com/forms/psa_2023.

Registration is $25 per person for Arkansas residents and $100 per person for out-of-state participants. The deadline to register is Oct. 23. Twenty seats are available, according to a news release.

Rip Weaver, extension program technician for food systems and food safety for the Division of Agriculture, said the Arkansas Produce Safety team is looking forward to the event.

"Our team is excited to offer one final PSA Produce Safety Grower Training for 2023 in Fayetteville this October," Weaver said. "We've already seen interest and hope more produce growers in Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding region will join us in person for this one-day training on how to keep their farming operations safe by reducing microbial contamination risks. Foodborne illness from contaminated produce is a realistic concern, and we aim to provide Arkansas growers the knowledge to keep this risk under control."

Amanda Philyaw Perez, extension associate professor of food systems and food safety specialist for the Division of Agriculture, said this training provides necessary preparation for growers looking to expand their businesses.

"Given the recent interest in growing the northwest Arkansas regional food system, it is important for this new group of produce growers to build a strong foundation for produce safety as they build their farming operations," Philyaw Perez said. "This program, while targeted to the Food Safety Modernization Act, can help growers prepare for a USDA Good Agricultural Practice Audit to sell into new markets."

Topics covered will include agricultural water -- both production and post-harvest -- wildlife, domesticated animals, land use, soil amendments and more.

The training, developed by the Produce Safety Alliance and presented by the Cooperative Extension Service's Arkansas Produce Safety Team, teaches growers about regulatory requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Food Safety Modernization Act, or FSMA, Produce Safety Rule. FSMA is the first federally regulated standard for growing, harvesting, packing and holding fresh produce.

For more information, contact Weaver at rweaver@uada.edu or (501) 671-2388.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.