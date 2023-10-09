Rex Nelson college football picks: Week 7

Last week, we said this: "Things get a lot harder this week with a number of games that could be close."

That turned out to be the case. But everything eventually broke our way, allowing us to go 9-0 on those selections.

In Conway, the University of Central Arkansas trailed Southeast Missouri State 30-6 going into the fourth quarter. We had picked UCA to win 31-28. In a comeback for the ages, the Bears outscored their opponents 32-3 down the stretch to win by five, 38-33. It was the largest comeback in the FCS since 2012.

In Weatherford, Okla., Arkansas Tech trailed Southwestern Oklahoma with time running out. I had picked Tech to win by one point in a game between struggling programs. The Wonder Boys kicked a field goal on the final play of the game to win 9-7.

In Durant, Oklahoma., Southeastern Oklahoma trailed the University of Arkansas at Monticello in another game that came down to the final play. We had predicted the Boll Weevils to lose by three points. Southeastern scored a touchdown as time expired to win 22-21.

And, of course, we had said the Razorbacks would keep it close at Ole Miss (just as they had kept it close at Baton Rouge). We predicted Ole Miss would win by five. The Rebels won by seven, 27-20.

The 9-0 mark took the season record to 47-6. Here are the picks for this week's games:

Alabama 32, Arkansas 20 -- The Razorbacks are 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Most think it will be a fifth consecutive loss Saturday in Tuscaloosa. We happen to agree but believe the Hogs will find a way yet again to stay within striking distance on the road. People wrote off this Alabama team following its Sept. 9 loss to Texas. It has since come back to win by scores of 17-3 over South Florida, 24-10 over Ole Miss, 40-17 over Mississippi State and 26-20 over Texas A&M. In the win last Saturday at College Station, Jalen Milroe passed for a career-high 321 yards and Jermaine Burton caught two touchdown passes.

Ouachita 24, Harding 23 -- This is one of the biggest games so far this season in NCAA Division II. Both teams are 6-0. Ouachita is ranked fifth nationally by the American Football Coaches Association. Harding is No. 9. The two schools warmed up for this one last Saturday with road wins in Oklahoma. Ouachita knocked off East Central Oklahoma by a final score of 31-14, and Harding demolished winless Northwestern Oklahoma by a final score of 62-0. This game usually goes a long way toward determining the Great American Conference champion. Since the GAC was created in 2011, only three schools have won titles. Ouachita has won six, Henderson has won three and Harding has won two. Ouachita holds a 3-2 advantage in the past five games against Harding and has an 18-game GAC winning streak.

Henderson 30, Southern Arkansas 28 -- Both teams are 5-1. After this Saturday, one will still be in the race for the GAC title. The other won't. Henderson has lost only to undefeated Harding. Southern Arkansas has lost only to undefeated Ouachita. Henderson is at home for a second consecutive game. The Reddies beat Southern Nazarene, 42-28, last Saturday. In Magnolia, meanwhile, Southern Arkansas destroyed Oklahoma Baptist by a final score of 63-24. This week's game will feature two of the conference's best quarterbacks in Southern Arkansas' O.B. Jones and Henderson's Andrew Edwards.

UAPB 19, Mississippi Valley State 14 -- The Golden Lions aren't very good this year, but they've had two weeks to prepare for Saturday afternoon's road game against winless Mississippi Valley State. MVSU's five losses have come by scores of 24-21 to Central State of Ohio, 35-7 to Delta State, 45-3 to North Carolina Central, 31-7 to Florida A&M and 31-12 to Prairie View A&M.

UCA 36, Stephen F. Austin 33 -- Last Saturday's comeback victory improved the Bears' record to 4-2. This week they host a 3-3 Stephen F. Austin team that has similar talent. SFA's three victories have been by scores of 38-10 over Alcorn State, 41-7 over Northwestern State of Louisiana and 56-27 over Texas A&M-Commerce. Its losses have come by scores of 48-30 to Troy, 22-20 to Austin Peay and 37-31 to Utah Tech. Expect another close game on the stripes in Conway on Saturday.

UAM 29, Arkansas Tech 27 -- With Arkansas Tech down this year, this would have been an easy game to pick early in the season. Tech got off to an 0-2 start. UAM started 2-0. But late in a loss to Ouachita, UAM lost quarterback Demilon Brown (perhaps the conference's most athletic quarterback) to a broken hand. The Boll Weevils' dreams of a winning season went down the drain with that injury. Now, UAM has lost four consecutive games. Tech has won two consecutive contests. Both are 2-4 and square off in Russellville on Saturday afternoon.