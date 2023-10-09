‘Ring of fire’ eclipse to grace U.S. skies

On Saturday, the moon will pass in front of the sun, obscuring much of it but leaving behind a brilliant ring, or annulus, of unfiltered sunlight in parts of the western United States. This is known as an "annular" or "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

Only a narrow swath from Oregon to Texas, as well as parts of Mexico, Central America, Colombia and Brazil, will be able to see the full ring of fire, but the entire Lower 48 states will witness at least a partial solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse, even though they both happen when the moon travels between the Earth and sun. During a total solar eclipse, the moon fully blocks the sun. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon isn't large enough to entirely cover the solar disk, leaving behind a hollowed-out sun surrounded by a narrow circlet of sunlight.

For areas outside of where the ring of fire will be visible -- which is most of the Lower 48 states -- a partially eclipsed, sickle-shaped sun will be visible.

To view either the ring of fire annular eclipse or the partial eclipse, you'll need protective glasses to avoid permanent eye damage when watching it.

Sunday marked six days until the annular eclipse and also six months to the day until the more-dramatic total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Then, day will turn to night as the moon extinguishes sunlight for upward of four minutes, allowing the sun's ghostly white corona to emerge, along with individual stars, also along a narrow swath.

All solar eclipses require the moon to block sunlight from reaching the Earth. The moon's orbit around Earth is elliptical though, meaning its distance from Earth varies. Subsequently, how large it appears in our sky varies.

The moon and sun appear the same size in our skies. Though the sun is 400 times wider, the moon is 400 times closer.

During apogee, the farthest point in the moon's orbit, the moon appears smaller -- about 14% smaller and 30% less bright. Perigee, on the other hand, is when the moon is closer.

The moon will be at apogee on Oct. 10, about 251,919 miles away from Earth. At perigee on Oct. 26, the moon will be 25,198 miles closer for comparison. Since the eclipse is happening closer to apogee, the moon is farther away and will be more diminutive in our sky and not able to cover the sun.

That's why, even with the moon passing directly in front of the sun, the edges of the sun are still visible. If the moon was closer, it would be a total solar eclipse.

For Saturday's annular eclipse, areas between Eugene and Medford in Oregon will see the eclipse during the mid-morning when 1 hour and 9 minutes of partiality will give way to the ring of fire at about 9:15 a.m. local time.

The path will then sweep over Elko, Nev., and southern Utah at 9:22 a.m. local time. After that, it makes a beeline for Albuquerque, N.M., which sits directly on the centerline and will see 4 minutes and 51 seconds of "annularity" beginning at 10:34 a.m.

After that, Roswell, N.M. (10:38 a.m.) is next up, and then Midland (11:43 a.m.), San Antonio (11:52 a.m.) and Corpus Christi (11:55 a.m.) in Texas.

Interactive maps and tools at NASA and timeanddate.com will supply the exact time of the eclipse at specific locations.

The last annular eclipse visible from the United States occurred on May 20, 2012and delivered a sunset ring of fire that was captured far and wide across Texas and the Southwest.

The next one in the United States won't be until 2046.

Information for this article was contributed by Geoff Chester of The Washington Post.