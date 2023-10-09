Sanders orders flags flown at half-staff in support of Israel

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday ordered the flag of the United States and the state flag of Arkansas to be flown at half-staff from Tuesday through Friday to show support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

Sanders directed that the U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff "in mourning for the Israeli lives lost, in support of Israel in this war, and as an expression of Arkansas' complete solidarity with the Israeli cause" from sunrise Tuesday to sunset Friday.

In her order, the Republican governor noted that on Saturday during the Jewish holiday day of Simchat Torah, Hamas jihadist terrorists launched an unprovoked surprise attack against the people and nation of Israel, defying all legal and moral strictures.

"The terrorists are supported by adversaries of America and Israel, including the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hezbollah," Sanders said in her order. "They not only want to destroy Israel, but also are the enemies of the United States and every other civilized nation on earth."



