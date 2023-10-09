Season to ‘fall’ into sweet, savory salad

Fall is a great time to enjoy sweet, savory salads. Raisins and apples not only add flavor, but also display beautiful colors in a salad, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
"Although Granny Smith apples are recommended for this salad recipe, any available apples will work," she said. "If you want a tart, less sweet flavor, decrease or leave out the sugar."
Spinach Salad with Apples and Raisins
6 Servings
Ingredients
2/3 package baby spinach (10 ounces, washed. Could also use Kale or other greens)
1 1/2 apples (chopped, can use 1-2 apples)
1 cup raisins
1/4 cup canola oil
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
1/16 teaspoon garlic powder (pinch)
Directions
1. Combine spinach, apples and raisins.
2. Mix all dressing ingredients and pour over salad just prior to serving.
Nutritional Information
Calories 212
Fat 9 g
Saturated Fat 1 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Carbohydrates 33 g
Dietary fiber 2 g
Protein 2 g
Sodium 29 mg
Sugars 26 g
Added Sugars included 8 g
Vitamin D 0 mcg
Calcium 46 mg
Iron 1 mg
Potassium 402 mg
Source: USDA's MyPlate Kitchen.