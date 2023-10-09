Season to ‘fall’ into sweet, savory salad

Fall is a great time to enjoy sweet, savory salads. Raisins and apples not only add flavor, but also display beautiful colors in a salad, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"Although Granny Smith apples are recommended for this salad recipe, any available apples will work," she said. "If you want a tart, less sweet flavor, decrease or leave out the sugar."

Spinach Salad with Apples and Raisins

6 Servings

Ingredients

2/3 package baby spinach (10 ounces, washed. Could also use Kale or other greens)

1 1/2 apples (chopped, can use 1-2 apples)

1 cup raisins

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/16 teaspoon garlic powder (pinch)

Directions

1. Combine spinach, apples and raisins.

2. Mix all dressing ingredients and pour over salad just prior to serving.

Nutritional Information

Calories 212

Fat 9 g

Saturated Fat 1 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Carbohydrates 33 g

Dietary fiber 2 g

Protein 2 g

Sodium 29 mg

Sugars 26 g

Added Sugars included 8 g

Vitamin D 0 mcg

Calcium 46 mg

Iron 1 mg

Potassium 402 mg

Source: USDA's MyPlate Kitchen.