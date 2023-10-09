Smith resigning top spot at Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith announced Monday his plan to resign at the end of this month to take a job with Walmart Stores Inc.

He informed his staff and deputy prosecutors of his resignation in a Monday meeting.

Smith, a University of Arkansas School of Law graduate, started in the Prosecuting Attorney's Office in 2002 as an intern. He became a deputy prosecutor in 2007 and took helm of the office in 2015. He won election to the office three times.

Smith was the head prosecutor for all three of Mauricio Torres' capital murder trials, in which Torres was accused of killing his 6-year-old son. The first trial ended with a conviction and a death sentence, which was later overturned by the Arkansas Supreme Court. The second trial ended in a mistrial. The third trial ended with a capital murder conviction and life imprisonment for Torres.

Smith was also the head prosecutor in the case of Zachary Holly, who is on death row for raping and killing 6-year-old Jersey Bridgeman.