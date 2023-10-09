State media figure Jim Pitcock is dead at 83

Jim Pitcock, the former news director for KATV and a longtime media figure in Arkansas, died Sunday morning, his family announced.

He was 83.

According to a story posted on KATV's website, Pitcock began his career in broadcasting at KFSA-TV in Fort Smith in 1957 and transferred to the ABC affiliate, KATV, in Little Rock in 1964.

His son, Len Pitcock, posted the news of his father's death on Facebook.

"The friends he made during his career are too many to count," he wrote. "He was most proud of his family, sharing his love for, and pride in, each of them during his last days."

Jim Pitcock's son also described his father as "a pioneer in Arkansas television news." He added that Pitcock started his broadcasting career in Fort Smith "while in high school."

After working his way up to news director at KATV, he would hold that position for more than 30 years, his son said. After his television career, Pitcock worked nearly 10 years on Mark Pryor's staff while Pryor served as Arkansas attorney general and in the U.S. Senate.

Pitcock died after battling "a short illness," his son wrote. He thanked the staff, doctors and nurses at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences "for their unequaled care and respect over the past few days."

Messages were posted on social media Sunday after word spread of Pitcock's death.

Larry Foley, a documentary filmmaker and professor at the University of Arkansas, referred to Pitcock on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, as "Arkansas' Edward R. Murrow."

Skip Rutherford, a former dean at the University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Service, also posted on X, calling Pitcock "a giant in the Arkansas media world."

He added that the film collection, now archived in the Pryor Center at the University of Arkansas, is one of Pitcock's "many legacies."

The X account for KATV News stated that the "visionary journalist" saved years of Arkansas history by preserving "priceless news footage" for future generations through the archive system he started.

Details of the upcoming services are not known, but Pitcock's son stated on Facebook that a "celebration of Dad's life" would be scheduled for later this week in Little Rock and that a graveside service would take place in Fort Smith.