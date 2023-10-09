State police report 2 people killed in Arkansas road wrecks

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety reported two fatal car crashes over the weekend.

On Friday, Bobby Anderson of Texarkana, Texas, drove off Arkansas 151 at the loop mile marker at 7:11 p.m.

The vehicle overturned and Anderson was ejected, Arkansas State Police noted.

On Sunday, a wreck involving three cars in Conway resulted in the death of 46-year-old Aretha Swillie. A passenger and all the drivers of the cars were injured.

Christopher Swillie was driving east on U.S. 64 when his vehicle rear-ended a Honda Civic driven by Tameria Franklin, ejecting Aretha Swillie from the passenger seat.

Franklin's vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with Christopher Waddle in his Kia Optima, pushing the two cars off the north side of the roadway.

All who were injured in Sunday's crash were taken to the Conway Regional Hospital, Trooper Tyler Langley with the Arkansas State Police reported.