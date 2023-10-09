Students at Parkview High School portray the first living character in ‘Tales of the Crypt’

A line of more than 1,000 people wrapped around the block at Mount Holly Cemetery on Sunday for the 26th annual "Tales of the Crypt."

Drama students at Parkview Arts Science Magnet High School brought to life military heroes, travelers lost along the Trail of Tears and human rights activists, just to name a few.

Mount Holly Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for the number of notable residents laid to rest there, including 11 state governors, 14 Supreme Court justices, 22 Little Rock mayors, several newspaper editors, physicians and attorneys.

Ellison Poe, a member of the cemetery's board, said she believes Mount Holly is the "most beautiful place in Little Rock, Ark."

"I think it is a beautiful place to walk and to reflect," she said. "It has the most beautiful trees, the most beautiful -- it's like a city of the dead, but beautiful."

Rachel Worthen, another board member, said she loves "Tales of the Crypt" because the public can learn about the resting residents.

"Hearing about those stories and hearing the interpretations of the Parkview students is always very interesting and very fun," she said. It makes "history come to life," Poe added.

Perhaps one of the most unique performances of the day was of Lorraine Jordan and her daughter Sybil Jordan Hampton, who is still alive.

Hampton was part of one of the first classes to desegregate Little Rock Central High School in 1959. She later became a college administrator and a political adviser.

Her parents were members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and she took after them as an activist while president of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation.

Portrayed by Marionna Parker and Camille Gardner, the students interviewed Hampton and decided to incorporate her mother's dementia into the opening lines.

"At the rehearsal last week I couldn't stop crying," Hampton said at the event. "Because it's a very -- it's so wonderful to think that young people care about historical figures or history."

It meant a lot to her that the students researched her mother's life and her own.

"She had Alzheimer's and one of the things she used to do is sit on the porch and the school bus children would go by and they would say, 'Hey, Miss Jordan, how are you today?'" Hampton said. "And so that's where that about the school bus [came from] and just the fact that they realized that was a significant way to begin."

Seeing the large number of people at the event spoke to Hampton because she could tell that history is still important to them.

She noted that "Tales of the Crypt" and Saturday's lynching memorial hosted by the Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement to honor Homer G. Blackwell in North Little Rock, "shed light on that which was so tragic."

"They also shed light on what the journey was all about," she said. "And the journey was about being able to have the kind of opportunities, make the sacrifices in order to have the kind of opportunities that I had and young people after me."

People are intrigued by the past, Hampton added.

"This type of experience also piques some people's curiosity," she explained. "And so then they go on to do some other looking on their own and so that's what I love about this. This is like a catalyst, a catalytic experience."

Spencer Sutterfield, theater and film chair at Parkview, said students spend countless hours on the school's productions.

"The students wear a lot of different characters and hats as they're here," he said. "Many of them are working on this over the summer in preparation for this event in the fall."

As a drama teacher, it's "inspiring" to see students collaborate with the Mount Holly Cemetery Association, Sutterfield added.

"Giving back to the community and helping to raise funds for this historic site -- it's not something that I would say is particularly common in our society," he said. "For young people to be willing to make the kind of commitment that it takes to do the work that they're doing to give back to this cemetery."

Katrina Roland, a repeat attendee of the event, said the students "are so talented."

"All these kids coming out here and you have to do the same thing over and over again as people are coming through," she said. "And the cemetery is just stunning."

For Roland's family, the tour is the beginning of their Halloween season traditions.

"We try not to ever miss it," she said.

Craig Wenzel, a first-time visitor to the event, said the stories were very touching and the students presented them "very well."

Lynn Walton left her first tour Sunday "wanting to know more."

"Don't you want to know who more people were?" she asked. "I like history and these kids did a wonderful job, weren't they good? They kept in character the whole time."

Brittaney Stockton, a mother of one of the tour guides, said she is always impressed by the students' work.

"Everything that they do has been amazing," she said. "The stories were so impactful. I think it's important to know this part of history."

It was hard to pick a favorite act, but those that stood out to Stockton were about women's voting rights, Native American journeys and the lives of Jordan and Hampton.