TENNIS: Holloway, Nordin back to defend doubles title, team title for Fayetteville

Spencer Holloway (left) and Jacob Nordin will attempt to lead Fayetteville to a second consecutive boys championship at the Class 6A state tennis tournament at Rogers Heritage. Holloway and Nordin won the doubles championship last year for the Bulldogs, who won the boys title. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

The doubles team of Jacob Nordin and Spencer Holloway will lead the way at the Class 6A state tournament as Fayetteville attempts to... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Duo holds key for ’Dogs repeat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content