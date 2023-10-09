UAPB volleyball picks up first conference win





After dropping a pair of Sunday games, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff picked up its first conference win Monday.

UAPB swept Mississippi Valley State 25-8, 25-17, 26-24 Monday afternoon in H.O. Clemmons Arena to close out two days of volleyball in Pine Bluff.

UAPB (3-17, 1-5 SWAC) hosted a SWAC cluster Sunday and Monday, welcoming five other teams to Pine Bluff. The Lady Lions, which had hosted one match at home all season before Sunday, finishes the weekend 1-2 after Monday’s sweep.

UAPB coach Gabrielle Floyd said the Lady Lions needed this win.

“The team stepped up and did a couple of good things,” Floyd said. “I think we were a little bit more disciplined today, so that was very positive. We’re always just looking for the positive growth of our team this year.”

UAPB freshman Ariyonna Edmond led the Lady Lions with 10 kills, while sophomore Lyla Jones led with 15 assists.

UAPB dominated the first set. The Lady Lions roared out to a 12-0 lead with Anaiah Jordan serving. Jordan had an ace during this stretch, while Edmond and fellow freshman Ashanti Butler had kills. UAPB finished the set on a 7-1 run.

Jones said the team wanted a good performance and got it.

“We remind ourselves that, ‘Just keep talking. Stay big on the block. Stay low in defense, things like that,’” Jones said. “We stayed disciplined. One of the main things we say is, ‘Let them make the mistakes and worry about our side on the court.’ I think we really came out into this game with that on our mind.”

Valley (4-14, 0-6) opened the second set with a 4-1 run. UAPB came back to tie the set a couple times before Laila Fortson’s kill put UAPB ahead 10-9. The Lady Lions maintained that lead the rest of the set.

Valley made it hard for UAPB in the third set. The Devilettes led by as much as 10-4 early, forcing a UAPB timeout. The Lady Lions fought back after the break and tied the match at 14. MVSU retook the lead, but UAPB tied it a couple more times before Jones finally gave the Lady Lions the lead with a fake set.

Jones said it was important to the Lady Lions to finish the sweep rather than give up the third set.

“We told ourselves that we have so much potential, and we need to show that,” Jones said. “We know that we’re greater than what we’re showing, so we all told ourselves we need to believe. We need to bring out that passion. We need to bring out that dog in us, and we need to finish this game and put it away. Yeah, they were giving us a fight, but that’s what volleyball is supposed to be.”

UAPB pulled ahead 24-21 with a chance to finish the sweep, but Valley fought off three match points to tie it at 24. A service error and attack error by Valley finally gave UAPB the sweep and its first SWAC win this season.