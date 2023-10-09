Up-and-down season continues for A-State

It's been an up-and-down season for the Arkansas State football team so far. After getting beat in blowout fashion the first two weeks of the season against Oklahoma and Memphis, A-State rattled off three straight wins versus Stony Brook, Southern Miss and Massachusetts.

In its 37-3 loss to Troy (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, A-State (3-3, 1-1) looked pedestrian as mistakes that plagued the team early in the season reappeared. Multiple wide receivers who dropped passes in key spots and the offense only converted 4 of 16 third down attempts and only 1-of-4 on fourth down tries.

Most notably, the Red Wolves got annihilated up front on both sides of the ball. Kimani Vidal rushed for an eye-opening 245 yards behind an offensive line that had its way with the Red Wolves' defensive front. The Trojans rushed for 351 yards as a team.

On the other side of the ball, A-State produced just 47 rushing yards as the speed and physicality of the Troy defensive front, led by Javon Solomon, Jordan Stringer and Jayden McDonald, proved to be too much for its offensive line to deal with.

"Everyone who knows our situation, they understand how far we've come," A-State Coach Butch Jones told KFIN radio. "We can't let this affect anything negatively. We can only allow it to be able to learn from it moving forward."

With the team having a bye week this coming Saturday, A-State will have to wait an extra week before it gets a shot at redemption. The team will welcome Coastal Carolina to Centennial Bank Stadium on Oct. 21. While there is no game to prepare for this week, Jones said he will try to take advantage of the additional time off to get ready for the games remaining on the schedule.

"This is not an off week," Jones said. "It's a work week. A lot of things that we need to get corrected for this stretch. We're 3-3, kind of where I expected us to be at this point. We've got a lot of football left, but also a lot of meaningful games."

Aside from making improvements, the bye week comes at a good time for the program as a number of players are dealing with injuries. Starting center Jacob Bayer went down with an injury late in the game against Troy, while both starting cornerbacks Sami Johnson and Justin Hodges also went down during the game.

"The next individual in scenario occurred when we lost both corners," Jones said. "I keep telling these guys, 'You never know when your time is going to come and there is a responsibility and an obligation to your teammates to be ready to go when your time is called.' We had some individuals step up and some individuals that need to learn from it."

The Troy loss was also a rude awakening for quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

The freshman quarterback totaled 11 touchdowns -- nine passing and two rushing -- in his first two starts, but the Trojan defense brought constant pressure and sacked him five times. In addition to the sacks, Raynor was hit four times while throwing the ball. He was also held to just 156 passing yards and no touchdowns and 5 yards rushing on 14 carries. Raynor and the offense, however, didn't commit any turnovers.

Jones pointed out one area specifically where Raynor can improve.

"A couple times, if we give the ball on the zone read, it's going to spit for an explosive play," he said. "Instead he keeps it. So, those are all growing pains as we continue to go."

The first half of the season saw J.T. Shrout, Jaxon Dailey and Raynor all get an opportunity to start at quarterback. With Raynor now securely the starter moving forward, the coaches and players are focused on building around the young quarterback as they enter the homestretch of the season.

"We just need to continue to press and move forward," Jones said. "Correct our deficiencies and be ready to go for the second half of the season."