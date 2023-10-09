U.S. carrier strike group to provide support to Israel

WASHINGTON -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel after the attack by Hamas that has left more than 1,000 dead on both sides. Americans were reported to be among those killed and missing.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons bound for Hamas to conducting surveillance.

Austin said the U.S. will be "rapidly" providing the Israeli military with additional equipment and supplies, including munitions, which will "begin moving today and arriving in the coming days."

This aid "underscores the United States' ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people," Austin said in a statement. "My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks."

The large deployment, which also includes a host of ships and warplanes, underscores the concern that the United States has in trying to deter the conflict from growing. But the Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for "significant military steps" to retaliate against Hamas.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least four American citizens were killed in the attacks and an additional seven were missing and unaccounted for, according to a U.S. official. The numbers were in flux and could change as a fuller accounting is compiled., according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss initial reports received by the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Most, if not all, of those reported dead or missing are dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, the official said.

Along with the Ford, the U.S. is sending the cruiser USS Normandy, destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney and USS Roosevelt, and the U.S. is augmenting Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

"The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required," Austin said in a statement.

The Norfolk, Va.-based carrier strike group was already in the Mediterranean. Last week it was conducting naval exercises with Italy in the Ionian Sea. The carrier is in its first full deployment.

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a telephone call Sunday, discussed "the taking of hostages by Hamas terrorists, including entire families, the elderly, and young children," according to a White House statement describing their conversation. Biden stressed that all countries "must stand united in the face of such brutal atrocities."

The president updated Netanyahu on U.S. diplomatic efforts and said additional assistance for Israeli forces was on the way, with more to come in the days ahead, the White House said.

They also discussed ways "to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation."

Earlier Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was considering Israeli requests for additional military aid after the sweeping attack by Hamas.

The U.S. also is looking into reports that U.S. citizens were killed or taken hostage and into whether Iran may have been directly involved in the surprise attack, though there's no immediate evidence of that, he said in interviews with multiple U.S. networks on Sunday.

"In this moment, we don't have anything that shows us that Iran was directly involved in this attack, in planning it or in carrying it out," Blinken said on NBC's Meet the Press. "But that's something we're looking at very carefully, and we've got to see where the facts lead. But we do know that Iran's had a long relationship with Hamas, long support."

Blinken cited a memorandum of understanding signed under former President Barack Obama to provide Israel with $3.8 billion a year in U.S. military assistance, suggesting that immediate action by Congress -- where the Republican majority in the House of Representatives is embroiled in an election for the chamber's new speaker -- might not be needed.

"There's a tremendous amount of aid and assistance already in the pipeline," Blinken said on NBC. "At the same time, Israel has come to us and asked for some specific additional assistance."

Blinken also spoke with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. In each call, he encouraged each country's "continued engagement" and "highlighted the United States' unwavering focus on halting the attacks by Hamas and securing the release of all hostages," department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in separate statements on the three calls.

Biden said Saturday he made it clear to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. is ready "to offer all appropriate means of support" to Israel's government and its people.

"These are early days," Blinken said on CBS's Face the Nation. "Israel has to, first and foremost, ensure the security of its people in Israel, and then it's determined to take steps to try to make sure that this doesn't happen again."

On ABC's This Week, Blinken put the number of Hamas militants who infiltrated Israel at about 1,000. At the same time, he called for Israeli restraint.

"Whatever Israel does in Gaza, as always, we look to it to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties," though there's "absolutely no comparison" to Hamas' deliberate targeting of civilians, Blinken said on CBS.

U.S. Republican lawmakers expressed confidence that aid to Israel has bipartisan support in Congress, even as the party battles over its leadership in the House after last week's vote that removed Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

STANDSTILL IN HOUSE

"Right now, the president has plenty of authorities under existing law to transfer a weapon or to provide mission planning or intelligence support to Israel," Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican member of the Armed Services Committee from Arkansas, said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

Support could include supplies such as missile interceptors, artillery shells or small arms ammunition, Cotton said. It might also mean help with mission planning or intelligence support.

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican running for House speaker, said his first action, if elected to the post, would be to bring Israeli aid to the floor.

"I want to give them what they need to win," Jordan said on the Fox News show. "This is our great friend and great ally, the state of Israel. So I think that's what's front and center."

On Capitol Hill, the House is preparing a bipartisan resolution that says it "stands with Israel" and condemns "Hamas' brutal war."

The resolution from the leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is expected to be among the first items considered for voting once the House elects a new speaker.

"Now is the time to show the world the United States firmly stands with our friend and ally Israel in our condemnation of this heinous attack by Iran-backed terrorists," said the committee chairman, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

House business is currently at a standstill after the historic ouster of McCarthy, a Republican from California, as speaker.

Majority Republicans plan to kick off the selection process, in private, at a Tuesday evening forum where candidates can address their colleagues. The real contest could come as soon as Wednesday when the House next convenes.

Information for this article was contributed by Tara Copp, Matthew Lee and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press and by Alicia Diaz, Daniel Flatley and Victoria Cavaliere of Bloomberg News (TNS).

FILE - Weapons personnel work on a weapons elevator on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, Oct. 6, 2022, off the Virginia Coast. The Pentagon has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, two U.S. officials said Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

