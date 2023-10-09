Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 28

David William Brophey, 35, and Andrea Sierra Mejia, 28, both of Fayetteville

Callans Lee Flanagan, 24, and Gracie Lynnelle Patterson, 22, both of Charleston

William Lark Grizzle, 50, and Maril Saeh Riley, 43, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Adam Kissinger, 26, and Bonnie Jayn Beaupain, 24, both of Fayetteville

Joe Darren Limon, 35, and Jennifer Ann Bauerly, 34, both of Springdale

Logan James Long, 29, and Susan Elizabeth Rhodes, 29, both of Cane Hill

Cody Levi Moore, 25, and Precious Gabrielle Elizabeth Covert, 24, both of Springdale

Chase Andrew Turner, 23, and Stormy Ann Pierce, 22, both of Fayetteville

Gage Allen Wallace-Beers, 24, and Elizabeth Renae Allgood, 26, both of Lincoln

Jason Robert Watt, 28, and Anna Grace Clark, 28, both of Fayetteville

Aaron George Weckhorst, 28, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Wood, 29, both of Choctaw, Okla.

Lee Griffith Wyatt, 39, and Melody Michelle Braudrick, 39, both of West Fork

Sept. 29

Charles Damoine Barker, 45, Fayetteville, and Angela Allison Hills, 43, Marvell

Bryan Kendrick Barner, 29, and Destiney Dawn Buchanan, 28, both of Springdale

Justin Cody Calvert, 35, Tulsa, Okla., and Ashley Nichole Fine, 32, Pryor, Okla.

Daniel Gonzalez, 31, and Paola Del Carmen Rosales Aguilar, 32, both of Springdale

Cole Tyler Harris, 28, and Casady Renea Wilson, 25, both of Fayetteville

Benjamin Jerome Heil, 26, and Sydney Rose Jolene Pechal, 27, both of Austin, Texas

Gregory Michael Hoffmann, 33, and Kerri Royce Holt, 24, both of Springdale

Pratik Maharjan, 26, and Sriya Pokharel, 25, both of Fayetteville

Hannah Bsharah Martin, 28, and Heather Wilhelmina Finch, 35, both of Fayetteville

Riley Carson Mounce, 24, and Aurora Oriana Rowell, 18, both of Springdale

Randy Esteban Olivas, 27, and Brittney Camille Higgins, 26, both of Lowell

Robert Dwight Silva, 42, and Leah Paige Speed, 34, both of Fayetteville

Jeromy Alan Smith, 27, Springdale, and Jodi Nacole Sasnett, 30, Fayetteville

Samuel Andrew Taber, 21, and Annalyssa Eve Ortega, 19, both of Fayetteville

Eugene Fourie Venter, 31, Fayetteville, and Verusca Venter, 32, Goodman, Mo.

Walker William Wait, 25, and Emily Marie Shelton, 23, both of Springdale

Nicolas Cole Werner, 29, and Casey Danielle Wood, 37, both of Fayetteville

Oct. 2

Rachel Antoinette Bannert, 31, and Alyssa Michelle Goddu, 29, both of Springdale

John Charles Bass, 48, and Lucy Jim Qin, 46, both of Lowell

Draven Layne Doss, 25, and McKenna Bryn Cunningham, 24, both of Lincoln

Augusto Antonio Lopes, 43, and Abigail Gomes De Araujo, 30, both of Springdale

Benjamin Alan Mauerhan Tabor, 29, Farmington, and Ava Isabelle Slaughter, 20, Fayetteville

DeMarcus Markell Mitchell, 37, and Jamie Denise Watson, 37, both of Fayetteville

Misael Perez-Medina, 23, and Marcelina Pop, 26, both of Fayetteville

Ismael Rubio Santiago, 30, and Brianna Lashae Brison, 31, both of Springdale

Jonathan Keith Starnes, 46, and Danielle Denise Perkins, 44, both of Fayetteville

John Colton West, 34, and Clarissa Dawn Odgen, 38, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Lee Wheeler, 29, and Kelsie Alexandra Millard, 28, both of Newalla, Okla.

Oct. 3

Avery Russell Downum, 19, and Melinda Louise Kurtz, 18, both of Springdale

Robert Wayne Fraser, 37, and Angela Dawn Menko, 43, both of Fayetteville

Mario Alberto Garcia, 35, and Wendy Sarahi Escobar Rivera, 36, both of Springdale

Jeremy Isaac Gunn, 47, and Emily Elizabeth White, 33, both of Fayetteville

Clay Thomas Helder, 33, and Emily Rachel Shain, 28, both of Fayetteville

Cesar Eduardo Hernandez, 40, and Maria Guadalupe Batres Aguilar, 24, both of Springdale

Jose Agustin Ruiz Gamboa, 48, and Doris Palacio Guzman, 49, both of Springdale

Jordan Beck Slatton, 31, and Kelly Ann Strickland, 30, both of Fayetteville

Shawn Riley Stahman, 20, Fayetteville, and BreAnna Jean Lewis, 20, Elkins

Cristian Eduardo Tejada, 27, and Magnolia Obispo Bahena, 27, both of Springdale

Cesar Odir Velasquez Baires, 27, Fayetteville, and Hannah Elizabeth James, 24, both of Springdale

Kody Lynn Yandell, 30, and Morgan Danyell Newton, 27, both of Fayetteville

Oct. 4

Taylor Wayne Cash, 25, and Mackenzie Antonina Cvar, 25, both of Fayetteville

Byron David Emerson, 24, and Addison Noelle Standridge, 21, both of Farmington

Philip Mills Haughey, 39, and Olivia Leigh Patterson, 32, both of Fayetteville

Frank Vincent Provence, 46, and Sara Jean Raymo, 40, both of West Fork

Levi Scott Rutherford, 23, and Alexa Taylor Wandrey, 24, both of Springdale

Ulises Arnoldo Salazar Merlos, 26, and Blanca Rubi Gonzalez Aldaco, 24, both of Springdale

Christopher Michael Allen Wasson, 34, Fayetteville, and Ariel Julia Lynn McGarrah, 33, West Fork