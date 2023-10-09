Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 28
David William Brophey, 35, and Andrea Sierra Mejia, 28, both of Fayetteville
Callans Lee Flanagan, 24, and Gracie Lynnelle Patterson, 22, both of Charleston
William Lark Grizzle, 50, and Maril Saeh Riley, 43, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Adam Kissinger, 26, and Bonnie Jayn Beaupain, 24, both of Fayetteville
Joe Darren Limon, 35, and Jennifer Ann Bauerly, 34, both of Springdale
Logan James Long, 29, and Susan Elizabeth Rhodes, 29, both of Cane Hill
Cody Levi Moore, 25, and Precious Gabrielle Elizabeth Covert, 24, both of Springdale
Chase Andrew Turner, 23, and Stormy Ann Pierce, 22, both of Fayetteville
Gage Allen Wallace-Beers, 24, and Elizabeth Renae Allgood, 26, both of Lincoln
Jason Robert Watt, 28, and Anna Grace Clark, 28, both of Fayetteville
Aaron George Weckhorst, 28, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Wood, 29, both of Choctaw, Okla.
Lee Griffith Wyatt, 39, and Melody Michelle Braudrick, 39, both of West Fork
Sept. 29
Charles Damoine Barker, 45, Fayetteville, and Angela Allison Hills, 43, Marvell
Bryan Kendrick Barner, 29, and Destiney Dawn Buchanan, 28, both of Springdale
Justin Cody Calvert, 35, Tulsa, Okla., and Ashley Nichole Fine, 32, Pryor, Okla.
Daniel Gonzalez, 31, and Paola Del Carmen Rosales Aguilar, 32, both of Springdale
Cole Tyler Harris, 28, and Casady Renea Wilson, 25, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin Jerome Heil, 26, and Sydney Rose Jolene Pechal, 27, both of Austin, Texas
Gregory Michael Hoffmann, 33, and Kerri Royce Holt, 24, both of Springdale
Pratik Maharjan, 26, and Sriya Pokharel, 25, both of Fayetteville
Hannah Bsharah Martin, 28, and Heather Wilhelmina Finch, 35, both of Fayetteville
Riley Carson Mounce, 24, and Aurora Oriana Rowell, 18, both of Springdale
Randy Esteban Olivas, 27, and Brittney Camille Higgins, 26, both of Lowell
Robert Dwight Silva, 42, and Leah Paige Speed, 34, both of Fayetteville
Jeromy Alan Smith, 27, Springdale, and Jodi Nacole Sasnett, 30, Fayetteville
Samuel Andrew Taber, 21, and Annalyssa Eve Ortega, 19, both of Fayetteville
Eugene Fourie Venter, 31, Fayetteville, and Verusca Venter, 32, Goodman, Mo.
Walker William Wait, 25, and Emily Marie Shelton, 23, both of Springdale
Nicolas Cole Werner, 29, and Casey Danielle Wood, 37, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 2
Rachel Antoinette Bannert, 31, and Alyssa Michelle Goddu, 29, both of Springdale
John Charles Bass, 48, and Lucy Jim Qin, 46, both of Lowell
Draven Layne Doss, 25, and McKenna Bryn Cunningham, 24, both of Lincoln
Augusto Antonio Lopes, 43, and Abigail Gomes De Araujo, 30, both of Springdale
Benjamin Alan Mauerhan Tabor, 29, Farmington, and Ava Isabelle Slaughter, 20, Fayetteville
DeMarcus Markell Mitchell, 37, and Jamie Denise Watson, 37, both of Fayetteville
Misael Perez-Medina, 23, and Marcelina Pop, 26, both of Fayetteville
Ismael Rubio Santiago, 30, and Brianna Lashae Brison, 31, both of Springdale
Jonathan Keith Starnes, 46, and Danielle Denise Perkins, 44, both of Fayetteville
John Colton West, 34, and Clarissa Dawn Odgen, 38, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Lee Wheeler, 29, and Kelsie Alexandra Millard, 28, both of Newalla, Okla.
Oct. 3
Avery Russell Downum, 19, and Melinda Louise Kurtz, 18, both of Springdale
Robert Wayne Fraser, 37, and Angela Dawn Menko, 43, both of Fayetteville
Mario Alberto Garcia, 35, and Wendy Sarahi Escobar Rivera, 36, both of Springdale
Jeremy Isaac Gunn, 47, and Emily Elizabeth White, 33, both of Fayetteville
Clay Thomas Helder, 33, and Emily Rachel Shain, 28, both of Fayetteville
Cesar Eduardo Hernandez, 40, and Maria Guadalupe Batres Aguilar, 24, both of Springdale
Jose Agustin Ruiz Gamboa, 48, and Doris Palacio Guzman, 49, both of Springdale
Jordan Beck Slatton, 31, and Kelly Ann Strickland, 30, both of Fayetteville
Shawn Riley Stahman, 20, Fayetteville, and BreAnna Jean Lewis, 20, Elkins
Cristian Eduardo Tejada, 27, and Magnolia Obispo Bahena, 27, both of Springdale
Cesar Odir Velasquez Baires, 27, Fayetteville, and Hannah Elizabeth James, 24, both of Springdale
Kody Lynn Yandell, 30, and Morgan Danyell Newton, 27, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 4
Taylor Wayne Cash, 25, and Mackenzie Antonina Cvar, 25, both of Fayetteville
Byron David Emerson, 24, and Addison Noelle Standridge, 21, both of Farmington
Philip Mills Haughey, 39, and Olivia Leigh Patterson, 32, both of Fayetteville
Frank Vincent Provence, 46, and Sara Jean Raymo, 40, both of West Fork
Levi Scott Rutherford, 23, and Alexa Taylor Wandrey, 24, both of Springdale
Ulises Arnoldo Salazar Merlos, 26, and Blanca Rubi Gonzalez Aldaco, 24, both of Springdale
Christopher Michael Allen Wasson, 34, Fayetteville, and Ariel Julia Lynn McGarrah, 33, West Fork