Washington huge for UA on offense

OXFORD, Miss. -- University of Arkansas tight end Ty Washington made more receptions Saturday night against Ole Miss than he had combined plays on offense this season going into the game.

After Washington was on the field for four plays on offense through the first five games, he made 7 receptions for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Rebels' 27-20 victory over the Razorbacks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

It was debatable how much production Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC) could expect from its tight ends after Luke Hasz suffered a broken left collarbone against Texas A&M last week.

Hasz, a true freshman who was injured on the first series against the Aggies after making his only catch of the game, has 16 receptions for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Prior to the Ole Miss game, the only other Arkansas tight end with a reception was Var'Keyes Gumms, who made 1 for 2 yards against Texas A&M.

Washington, a redshirt freshman from Leesburg, Ga., played in five games last season and caught a touchdown from KJ Jefferson in the Liberty Bowl when the Razorbacks beat Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime.

Coming into the season, Washington said he expected to play a larger role, but Hasz won the starting job in preseason camp and based on the way he performed, it was tough for the coaches to take him off the field.

"Luke's a hell of a player, and he came in and did his thing," Washington said. "But I just waited for my opportunity, and it finally came, so I had to step up to the plate."

Washington played 54 snaps against Ole Miss according to Pro Football Focus and had a 83.7 grade, by far the best by a Razorback on offense. The second-highest grade was 63.4 by running back Rashod Dubinion.

"Man, wasn't that something?" Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said when asked about Washington's game. "I'm so happy for him. I took him aside and told him how proud I was of him.

"I mean, he never griped, never complained. He was playing behind Luke and he came in and had that type of game. I believe he blocked well, too.

"That's certainly going to do something for his confidence and our confidence in him."

Washington made five catches for 56 yards on the Razorbacks' opening possession when they went 80 yards for a touchdown.

Jefferson capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Washington that put Arkansas ahead 7-0.

"The opportunity presented itself, and he took full advantage of it," Jefferson said. "He came through in clutch situations. We needed that."

Washington said getting off to a fast start Saturday night was important.

"My confidence, it helped a lot to be honest," he said. "From the bowl game and then coming into the season it took a dip a little bit, but it was always there.

"But I'd say it definitely boosted my confidence more."

Pittman said Washington earned the opportunity for significant playing time at Ole Miss based on how he practiced during the week in the tight end group that included Gumms, Francis Sherman and Nathan Bax.

"Ty was by far the most consistent," Pittman said. "You could see he was passionate about getting on the field. He caught the ball well. He just had a really good week."

Washington will get the chance for a lot more playing time with six games remaining on the regular-season schedule.

"He's been here for a while and hadn't really gotten the opportunity to show what he could do," Pittman said. "So it's big for us and big for him the last six games of the year.

"And we certainly believe in him, believed in him [at Ole Miss] to get him the balls and all that. He's got a bright future and hopefully we can get it to him more and more as the weeks go on."

Jefferson's 17-yard touchdown pass to Washington gave the Razorbacks a 20-17 lead with 13:11 left in the fourth quarter.

"Ty was very consistent in practice, so it just translated over into the game," Arkansas safety Jayden Johnson said.

Linebacker Jaheim Thomas said he's been impressed by Washington's attitude and approach to practice and in preparing for the Ole Miss game.

"Whenever his name gets called, he just goes in there and works," Thomas said. "So when the opportunity came, he flourished. Proud of him."

Washington said he had a positive mindset coming into the game.

"Deep down, I knew what I could do, so I wasn't really nervous," he said. "Really was just excited to play ... and just ready to get out there and do it.

"I feel like I put the work in to do it. I feel like I was ready to go."

Washington had a simple explanation for how he stayed ready to play.

"To be honest," he said, "I just kept grinding."