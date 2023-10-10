A-State’s Jones talks at LRTDC

With his team entering a bye week, Arkansas State football Coach Butch Jones made the trip from Jonesboro to the capital city to speak to the Little Rock Touchdown Club Monday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Rock.

Before arriving at Arkansas State, Jones had head coaching stints at Central Michigan (2007-09), Cincinnati (2010-12), and Tennessee (2013-17). He also spent time working for Nick Saban as an offensive analyst and a special assistant to the head coach at Alabama before being named the head coach at A-State in December of 2020.

On Monday, Jones talked about his vision for the future of Arkansas State football as well as the current state of the program in Jones' third season. With one of the youngest rosters in the country, Jones said he sees bright days ahead as the young players continue to gain experience.

"In today's world of college football that is ever changing because of something called the transfer portal, we pride ourselves on being a developmental program," Jones said. "We're going to win first and foremost with recruiting the high school student-athlete, and then we will supplement through the portal"

Of the 77 players that have played so far this year for the Red Wolves, nearly 70% are either in their first or second year in the program.

A-State has started 34 different players this season, including three different quarterbacks. Injuries at key spots have also forced several young players to be forced into action early in their careers.

"We've had two No. 1 recruiting classes in the Sun Belt," Jones said. "We've had two top-5 recruiting classes in the 'Group of Five.' We've really made a commitment to recruiting the high school student-athlete and we just felt that we needed a foundation of young talent to be able to grow and develop."

It's been a season of ups and downs for the Red Wolves as their record stands at 3-3 halfway through the regular season.

In its first game of the season, A-State traveled to Oklahoma and got steamrolled with the final score being 73-0.

While it was a performance most Red Wolves fans would like to forget, Jones said he feels experiences like that are part of the growing pains that a young team must go through to improve.

"We experienced how good they were," Jones said of the Sooners. "I thought we got ambushed. We were an extremely young football team. We were very immature. We didn't truly understand the dynamics of big time college football."

True-freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor did not play in the Oklahoma game, but has since taken over the starting job. While Raynor is among the large group of A-State players with little experience, his intangibles separate him from other freshmen and Jones said he has taken notice.

"Everyone wants to talk about Jaylen Raynor," Jones said. "He's got a long way to go, but I will tell you this. He's different. He does things that are beyond his age right now. Our players believe in him."

One of the bright moments of the first half of the season came Sept. 30 when the A-State traveled to Massachusetts and won 52-28. In that game, Raynor became just the fourth true-freshman quarterback in FBS to throw for six touchdowns in a game since 2013.

It hasn't been all easy going to Raynor, however. Raynor and the A-State offense didn't score a single touchdown in a 37-3 loss to Troy last Saturday as the freshman went 15 of 27 for 156 yards. Troy outgained A-State 587 to 203.

"He has to continue to grow and mature and there is going to be freshman moments," Jones said. "We had a few of those this past Saturday, but he is extremely poised, mature beyond his age, and we're going to need to continue for him to grow."

While Raynor is from Kernersville, NC, Jones said he has put an emphasis on recruiting locally in the state of Arkansas. A number of key players on the roster were in-state recruits, including several starters on each side of the ball.

"We have a lot of individuals from the state of Arkansas that are helping us win right now," Jones said. "Ja'Quez Cross and Zak Wallace, our one-two punch at the running back position, they're both from the great state of Arkansas. We've made a real commitment to recruit this state."

The Razorbacks get most of the attention from football fans in Arkansas, as the SEC commands more attention than the Sun Belt Conference in which the Red Wolves play. Jones expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to visit Little Rock and speak to the Touchdown Club about the state of his program.

"I appreciate y'all allowing Arkansas State to be a part of this," Jones said. "We're very prideful of what we're building. I think when we build it, it's going to be a great illustration in college football of staying the course."