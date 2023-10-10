Social media posts raising questions about Arkansas meteorologist Todd Yakoubian’s next move

Todd Yakoubian, a meteorologist formerly for KATV Channel 7 announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the station, but did not immediately announce what was next for him.

Fans of Yakoubian have been waiting for an answer about his future plans.

In Yakoubian’s original announcement in August through a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said, “So where am I going? What am I going to do? I can’t tell you that just yet, but I promise you I will when the time is appropriate.”

He confirmed he was not leaving the Little Rock area in a post on X made on Sept. 7.

Recently, there have been hints on social media that the meteorologist may be heading to KARK Channel 4.

“Do you know the symptoms of Meteorologistosis? Discover the signs tonight on KARK just before kickoff of the Dallas game. #FreeYak,” The official KARK 4 News X account posted on X on Sunday,

Yakoubian invited Arkansans to tune into the football game at a specific time.

He wrote, “Cowboys vs the 49ers will be a great game, but really interested in watching at 7:14PM and 26 seconds. I just want to be the most accurate with the time. You see what I did there?”

Joel Young, a meteorologist with KARK 4 posted a video on Sunday about “Meteorologistosis,” captioning the post “I know nothing.”

The video said "meteorologistosis" was “a rare form of anxiety after your favorite weatherman is no longer on TV.”

The video then continues to lists possible symptoms of “meteorologistosis,” adding that KARK has the “perfect remedy.”

Viewers were then invited to call the number on the screen and the first 44 to call would receive a free yak, showing a yak stuffed animal on the screen.

When calling the number in the commercial, a voicemail message from an unidentified person urges callers "suffering from meteorologistosis" to watch KARK news "because big changes are on the horizon."

Yakoubian reposted Young’s post, only adding a thinking face emoji (🤔). He continued to do this with other posts that speculated he’d be joining the KARK Channel 4 team.

He also reposted a photo from KARK’s morning anchor Hilary Hunt, which showed her holding a stuffed yak. Hunt captioned the photo, “OMG… Yak is in the @KARK4News newsroom! #freeyak.”

Yakoubian has not confirmed he will be joining KARK as of Tuesday morning.