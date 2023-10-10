Benton County prosecutor to quit post

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith announced Monday he plans to resign at the end of this month to take a job with Walmart Stores Inc.

He informed his staff and deputy prosecutors of his resignation during a Monday meeting.

Smith, 41, said he's accepted a legal position and will be senior counsel, state and local government initiatives for the retailer.

"I'm definitely excited about the new opportunity and chapter of my life," Smith said. "It's clearly a bittersweet day because I've loved being a prosecuting attorney. It's been a tremendous privilege and honor to do it."

He said it was a long process and not a simple decision. He and his wife prayed on the matter before deciding, he said.

"One of the things I'm excited about is it gives me the opportunity to continue to work on things that matter to me," he said.

Smith said he is proud of the deputy prosecutors and local law enforcement and is confident they will continue to keep the community safe.

Smith has been prosecuting attorney for nine years and believes it is the right time for him to leave, he said. He said he notified Gov. Sarah Sanders of his decision to resign at the end of the month.

Smith said it's the governor's task to appoint his replacement. Prosecuting attorney is a nonpartisan position in Arkansas.

"It's her appointment, not mine," though Sanders did ask him to make a recommendation for his replacement, he said.

The person appointed by Sanders will be an interim prosecuting attorney, Smith said. A special election will be held next year to fill the remainder of his term, which extends through 2026, he said.

Smith, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville School of Law graduate, started in the prosecuting attorney's office in 2002 as an intern. He became a deputy prosecutor in 2007.

Smith was first elected prosecuting attorney in May 2014, defeating opponent Kimberly Weber with about 52% of the vote. He took office the following January. He was reelected in 2018 and 2022.

Smith was the head prosecutor for all three of Mauricio Torres' capital murder trials, in which Torres was accused of killing his 6-year-old son. The first trial ended with a conviction and a death sentence, which was later overturned by the Arkansas Supreme Court. The second trial ended in a mistrial. The third trial ended with a capital murder conviction and life imprisonment for Torres.

Smith was also the head prosecutor in the case of Zachary Holly, who is on death row for raping and killing 6-year-old Jersey Bridgeman.

The cases involving children are the ones he will remember the most, he said.

"I will never forget some of those cases and the process going through it," Smith said. "Every case where we have [to] put children and victims on the witness stand, I want to tell all of them how much I admire them for going through that, for having the courage to confront people who have abused them and harmed them."

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said he will miss working with Smith.

"During his time as county prosecutor, Nathan has been a valuable partner to me and a great asset to Benton County," Moehring said. "We'll certainly miss him, and I personally wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Springdale attorney Louis Lim said he remembers Smith when he was a deputy prosecutor.

"I can always respect and trust Nathan at his word," Lim said. "I wish him the best of fortune at his new position at Walmart."

Sheriff Shawn Holloway said he's thankful for the great working relationship his office has had with Smith throughout his tenure.

"We wish him the best in his next endeavor," Holloway said.



