Columnist: Biden wants to build a big, beautiful wall

It took nearly three years, but reality has finally intruded upon the Biden administration's border fantasies. Thank two Republican governors for the long overdue wake-up call.

Last week, the White House announced that it plans to suspend nearly two dozen laws and regulations to hasten construction of additional barriers on our southern border. This is a reversal of epic proportions.

The administration attempted to keep the flip-flop low-key. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas buried the rationale in a notice published last week in the Federal Register indicating that the White House wants to get moving on beefing up the border in Starr County, Texas.

Let's remember that Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas were pilloried by progressives for sending migrants who illegally entered their states to so-called "sanctuary cities" such as Chicago and New York. But few political stunts over the years have proven more effective and astute. When migrants overran the social service capabilities of these large municipalities, the Democratic mayors of both the Big Apple and the Windy City howled with indignation and pointed fingers at the White House. Point made. Mission accomplished.

Whether Mr. Biden's change of heart is simply a ploy designed to minimize the political damage from his administration's failure to get a handle on the border remains to be seen. If not, let's hope this Biden epiphany helps jump-start Congress to take a common-sense compromise path on reform.