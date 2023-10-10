King Cotton lineup to be unveiled

A press conference will be held at noon Wednesday at Simmons Bank, 501 S. Main St., where the 2023 King Cotton Holiday Classic lineup will be announced. The high school basketball tournament, sponsored by Simmons Bank, is scheduled for Dec. 27-29, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, Go Forward Pine Bluff, local officials, community leaders, coaches and players will unveil the team lineup. Participants will include Ryan Watley, chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff; Chad Pittillo, community president at Simmons Bank Pine Bluff; coaches and players.

PBHS plans college application event

Pine Bluff High School will host a College, Career, and Community Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in McFadden Gym.

Participants will include representatives of colleges and universities, trade schools, military service, first responders, city governments, mental and medical health programs, community partners and financial aid programs.

PBHS students will be able to apply to higher education intuitions during the fair, according to a news release.

There will also be a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Frenzy for seniors and parents from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the PBHS Media Center. Parents can visit the media center with their students during this time to receive one-on-one assistance with completing the financial aid form.

These events are part of the school's participation in the Arkansas College Application Campaign, sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Career and Technical Education and PBHS in October.

During the campaign, which runs through Nov. 17, students will be assisted as they complete college applications with the goal of each submitting at least one college application and completing the Arkansas Challenge applications.

The College, Career, and Community Fair is one opportunity where students may apply to colleges and universities.

PBHS will also offer college-focused activities for freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors who have already applied to college. Not only will students have the opportunity to visit with potential colleges and universities, they will also have a chance to visit with community professionals who represent career paths of interest.

"It is imperative that we as a school community expose our scholars to as many post-secondary options as possible; however, we must also help to guide them through the process so that they are equipped to make informed decisions that will lead to a successful career path," Denesha Evans, PBJS career coach, said.

Junior class president, Jada Barron agreed.

" The T-shirts are nice, but for me, college fairs are more than collecting stickers and mugs," Barron said. "I look forward to meeting with college recruiters and learning more about the programs they offer. I also like meeting with different professionals to learn more about the career field that I plan to enter, as well as other careers that I may possibly be interested in."

Evans, Michelle Heard, and Sheveeka Collier, College Application Month Event coordinators and career coaches for PBHS, are expecting more than 25 college, businesses, and community partners to meet with more than 130 seniors in addition to the junior and sophomore classes.

Details: Denesha Evans at denesha.evans@pinebluffschools.org or contact Michelle Heard at michelle.heard@pinebluffschools.org.

UAPB Homecoming Parade set

The annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 21 in downtown Pine Bluff at Main and Martin streets. The parade application deadline is Oct. 13 at 5 p.m., according to a news release.

Participants will line up at 8 a.m. near Pine Bluff High School. The parade begins at from Martin and Main, traveling north on Main Street to Second Avenue.

Only incumbent national, state, county and city elected officials participate in the parade. Identification of elected officials shall be limited to name and office held. Campaign materials may not be displayed on the elected official's vehicle.

For safety reasons, no one will be allowed to ride on the hood of a car or truck. Also, throwing treats or any objects to spectators along the parade route is forbidden.

The parade application theme is "150 Years of Excellence - Simply the Best." For more information contact: Florence Caine (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Charles Colen (870) 575-8880. The application deadline is Oct. 13. Applications and instructions for the parade and other homecoming details are available on the UAPB Homecoming website at https://uapbhc.wordpress.com/.