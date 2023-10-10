Department of Finance and Administration attorney supervisor appointed director of Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control

Christy Bjornson, an attorney supervisor in the state Department of Finance and Administration, has been appointed as director of the department’s Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, department Secretary Jim Hudson announced Tuesday.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division oversees more than 6,400 alcohol permits across the state, has responsibility for the regulation and supervision of alcohol, including manufacturing and distribution, and oversees operation of the state’s permitted medical marijuana facilities.

Bjornson has been attorney supervisor in the finance department’s Office of Field Audit. Prior to joining the finance department in June, she was deputy prosecuting attorney for the Sixth Judicial District.

“With years of legal experience and as a leader in our Field Audit Division, Christy understands what it takes to ensure compliance with a complex set of rules,” Hudson said in the finance department’s news release. “It is also critical to have a Director who can maintain relationships with permit holders, law enforcement and leaders on the local and state level. Christy is the leader ABC needs as the Division’s responsibilities continue to expand.”

Bjornson will start as director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division on Monday. She will be paid $104,314.08 as the division’s director — up from her current salary of $90,707.97 a year — finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said Tuesday.

Doralee Chandler was the last permanent division director and she accepted a position in February as deputy attorney general for state agencies, Hardin said. Chandler’s salary as the division’s director was $118,915.89 a year.

Since Chandler accepted a position outside of the division, Michael Lewis, Will Olson and Trent Minner have served stints as interim division director, Hardin said.