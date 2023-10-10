Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Future of e-bikes taking center stage at SHIFT’23 next week in Bentonville

by Mike Jones | Today at 5:35 a.m.
Nickel Potter with Phat Tire bike shops talks about electric-assist bicycles on Saturday Sept. 30 2023 during Drive Electric NWA held at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)


BENTONVILLE -- PeopleForBikes' SHIFT'23 conference will be held Oct. 16-18.

Industry leaders will discuss the future of the fastest-growing sector of the bike industry: electric bicycles, according to a news release.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., will kick off the convention and set the stage for talks on how e-bikes can be a part of the solution to many problems facing communities today, according to a news release from PeopleForBikes.

Blumenauer introduced the Bicycle Commuter Act and co-sponsored the E-BIKE Act, according to the release. He is co-chairman of the Congressional Bike Caucus.

Blumenauer will speak from 9 to 9:15 a.m. Oct. 17, according to the meeting's online agenda.

Commissioner Mary Boyle of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission will keynote the conference sharing her perspective on the future of federal e-bike regulations, including priorities for lithium ion batteries, bicycle regulations, product certification and rider safety, the release says.

Boyle will speak from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Oct. 17, according to the online agenda.

Both speaking events will be held at Record, 104 S.W. A St.

Leaders from New York City and across the country will discuss insights for safely expanding the use of electric bicycles nationwide, said Dr. Ash Lovell, PeopleForBikes' electric bicycle policy and campaign director.

It's crucial riders and the industry prioritize safety to prevent dangerous incidents, the release states.

Melinda Hanson from the Equitable Commute Project and Alex Logemann from DoorDash will discuss partnerships and safety initiatives helping New Yorkers address e-bike battery issues, according to the release.

PeopleForBikes is the U.S. bicycle industry's trade association and a national advocacy nonprofit representing more than 325 bicycle industry supplier members and nearly 1.4 million individuals, the release states.

Visit shift.peopleforbikes.org online to register for the event. Registration costs $795.


Print Headline: Future of e-bikes taking center stage at SHIFT’23

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT