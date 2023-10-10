GOP chair Joseph Wood questioned on lectern

The purchase of the $19,000 lectern for use by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was directed by the governor’s office, records show.

The emails, which the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request, were first reported on by Matt Campbell, an attorney and publisher of the Blue Hog Report.

The lectern has been the center of controversy since Campbell first published an invoice for the $19,000 lectern on X, formally known as twitter and has prompted a call for a legislative audit into the purchase.

In a May 31 email, Laura Hamilton, executive assistant and office manager for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Sanders and her deputy chief of staff Judd Deere approved of the lectern’s purchase.

“We have pricing on a custom podium for the governor. The vendor we are using requires payment up front for this custom item,” Hamilton wrote in an email to Jason Hogland, controller at the Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services. “Both the governor and Judd have used this vendor before, so they approve this purchase.”

Hogland responded about 30 minutes later in an email “State Purchasing Regulations don’t allow us to pre-pay for items. We can issue a PO for the item but can’t release payment until the item is delivered.”

In a statement to the Democrat-Gazette on Sept. 26 Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Sanders, said “State procurement law explicitly applies to state agencies and not constitutional officers.” The following day, when asked for comment, a spokesman for Attorney General Tim Griffin said constitutional officers were exempt from the state’s procurement law.

But the purchase of the lectern proved to be tricky for the state given its steep price, as the state credit card had been declined while Hamilton attempted the purchase.

[DOCUMENT: Read email requesting up-front payment » arkansasonline.com/1010podium/]





“Anything requested over $20K needs to come from a Director level, so I am assuming we will need someone from the Governor’s Office including you, Alex [Johnston] and Secretary Wood approving this increase for the podium purchase,” Cassie Cantlon, administrative service manager, wrote in a June 2 email.

Sanders has repeatedly said the lectern was not purchased with taxpayer money, but instead by the Republican Party of Arkansas through its special projects account. The party sent a $19,029.25 check to the state of Arkansas dated Sept. 14.

[DOCUMENT: Read response email from Jason Hogland » arkansasonline.com/1010hogland/]





Campbell has posted screenshots of invoices he received for the podium as part of a records request that are identical except for one saying “To be reimbursed.”

Referring to the GOP’s reimbursement check in an email on the following day, Canton wrote Hamilton was told to make a note on the invoice for the podium.

“Laura [Hamilton] was instructed for either our office or herself to make a note on the original invoice that it was “to be reimbursed”. As you can see on the attachment, she made the note. I asked if she wanted to date the note and she stated that she was told not to date it, but to just make the note that the invoice was to be reimbursed.”

As for why the lectern cost $19,000, Sanders did not give specific details when asked about the purchase last week, but offered to connect reporters “with the vendor that builds and puts these together.”

When asked for the name of the vendor, Henning gave the name of the company that was listed on the June 8 invoice, Beckett Events. The company describes itself on its website as a “full-service events management company.” Its listed services include event concept, design and management. The website doesn’t reference the sale of equipment to clients, though.

The listed cost for a Falcon lectern on the site of one manufacturer, AmpliVox Portable Sound Systems, ranges from $6,962 without a microphone to $7,553 for models that include a microphone. AmpliVox founder and CEO Don Roth said the cost for custom models can “absolutely” reach $20,000, however.

Roth declined to provide further comment when contacted by phone on Monday. An email sent to Roth seeking comment also wasn’t returned. Henning however did not respond to a request as to who manufactured the lectern.

[DOCUMENT: Read response email from Laura Hamilton » arkansasonline.com/1010hamilton/]





“This was paid for by private funds,” Sanders said last week. “People want to manufacture a controversy where there isn’t one, but this is something the state’s been reimbursed for, and there’s always some people who are going to be angry and looking for something to complain about and that’s what they’re picking for right now.”

A voicemail and email sent to company founder Virginia Beckett seeking additional details about the lectern and its purchase wasn’t returned Monday. A voicemail sent to Beckett in late September also hasn’t been returned.

[DOCUMENT: Read email from Cassie Cantlon explaining regulations » arkansasonline.com/1010cantlon/]





Joseph Wood, who was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas in August, was asked by journalist Roby Brock on KARK’s Capitol View if the plan from the beginning was for the GOP to reimburse the state for the lectern.

“The GOP has always done that. They buy the [furniture] for the governors. And [before] they did it for Gov. Sanders, they did it for Gov. Hutchinson. Again, it’s a manufactured crisis.” Wood did not respond to an request to be interviewed for this story.

State Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, has also requested a legislative audit of the lectern’s purchase. On Thursday, Legislative Joint Auditing’s Executive Committee is likely to take up the issue. In response, Henning said “The governor welcomes the audit and encourages legislators to complete it without delay.”

Reporting from Michael R. Wickline, Josh Snyder and Tony Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Doug Thompson of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed to this story.



