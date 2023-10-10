



Happy birthday. Many know you and need you for a skill that you'll take to new levels this year. You'll be paid well, but be sure to spend well, too, because new developments happen while you're being frivolous and carefree!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Those closest to you know how to push your buttons and will do so for various purposes. You always have options about how to react, and surprising choices will keep everyone on their toes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If the offering only benefits the person offering it, it's a trap, not an opportunity. Go carefully forward, checking facts. The real deal is easier to see once you've weeded out the not-so-real deals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll lead by leaving people to complete the work together. The task matters less than its effects. After hours of doing a task together, a disjointed group will operate as one body.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The dynamic of a relationship will be like that of two magnets. When it's flipped one way, the two cannot be pushed together, and when it's flipped another way, they can't be pulled apart.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When things don't go your way, it's only as big a deal as you make it. Letting yourself feel tormented by events is always an option, though you prefer the less energy-consuming route -- to come up with a new plan and try again.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take notes because months from now you'll be answering questions about the choices you made. If you have the answers written down, you'll save time and energy trying to retrace your steps.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Unlike the country song that suggests that it's possible to say it best by saying nothing at all, today's situation requires eloquence that silence won't be able to accomplish. The thought you put into it will count in the crucial moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your day is about more than what happens over the course of it. Your industrious, inventive response to events will spark good fortune far beyond what any circumstance could create without you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To be so close and influential to someone that you can set them in a particular direction with just a look proves a bond. It is the hobby of some to test that bond, just to make sure it still exists.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The wind will blow every way, something you cannot predict or control. But, you can use this to your advantage and travel quite far. Adjust your sails and let these gusts power your adventure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): No matter how dark the night, there has never been a time, in 4.5 billion years, the sun didn't rise. In insecure moments, remember this one reliable thing and dozens more will pop to mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Appetites are driven by intense and unwieldy feelings. Though it seems you're not in control of what or whom you love, what you do control is the distance you put between you and your object of desire.



