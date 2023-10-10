Goodness in people

All our hospitals are places where people come to get better, health-wise. They are also huge places requiring much walking.

Three of us were in the hospital cafeteria awaiting news on a loved one's day-surgery progress. They called me to bring his clothes and then to go to the pharmacy. Since my handbag weighs over 10 pounds (and I assumed his meds would be in the hospital bill), I took only his clothes. Up two floors, down two floors, then a long hall to the pharmacy. I asked for his meds and found they were less than $3, but I had nothing with me, not even my phone. I told the tech I'd have to come back but it would be a while because I'm not young and it was a lot of walking. The lady behind me said she would pay for it. I told her it was less than $3 and to please give me her address so I could mail it to her.

She said, "I would have paid it had it been $20! And please don't worry about it." She did allow me to hug her.

I hope she sees this and knows how much she restored my faith in the goodness of people.

LINDA STELL

Fordyce

Protect players' heads

Soft-shell helmet guards protect players during practice; why not use them in games?

From the Web: A 2011 study by Oregon Ballistic Laboratories "shows g-forces were reduced by 31 percent in blows to the front of the head, 33 percent on the side and 25 percent to the back" by helmet pads. I'm guessing the NCAA has better data now that show an even more significant reduction in g-forces and injuries.

So why aren't they used in games?

Guessing again: The NCAA or other league governing body would have to mandate it for all teams. Administrators probably believe fans want shiny helmets with team logos. But come on! Savvy designers could make them even cooler. Maybe light fibers that change between the team logo and the player's NIL logo and signal the force of a hit by going from red through purple, green, blue, yellow and rapidly flashing through all colors for a dangerous hit on the ground or another helmet. Fans would love it. A little imagination, please.

Helmet guards as now designed might come loose in a game, but surely that could be solved by building them securely into the helmet design. If they are damaged by a hit; well, there you go.

The suits currently "legislate" against hits that can cause injuries. They have "designed" against them to a certain extent. Come on. Take it to the next level.

I vote for our teams telling the NCAA and other board-room suits "bless your hearts" and doing it anyway.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

It's my tax money too

In response to Kevin Fleming's letter to the editor, addressing his statement, "Since a parent can now opt out of public school on my money," it's my tax money too that supports the public schools, but I've never used the public schools because I've chosen to send our children to a faith-based school. Therefore I'm paying twice for educating my kids. Public schools will continue to get my tax money to keep their schools operating.

But I finally have a fair choice where to have my kids educated on my tax money, and you do too.

BARBARA McKENZIE

North Little Rock