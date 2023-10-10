Little Rock School District to host college night

The Little Rock School District is hosting a college fair tonight for ninth-through-12th graders and their parents.

The 49th annual College Night event is for students throughout Central Arkansas. It will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Event Center on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, 2801 S. University Ave.

Representatives from the nation’s colleges, universities, technical schools and military branches will be on hand to provide students and families with information about their institutions.

Additionally, financial aid workshops will be part of the event. The aid sessions for ninth, 10th and 11th graders will be from 6:30 p.m to 7 p.m. A session for 11th and 12th graders will be from 7:10-7:40 p.m. in the media room of the event center.



