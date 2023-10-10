Sections
Mississippi River at record low near West Memphis

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:30 p.m.
A view of the Mississippi River from the river bank at West Memphis on Sept. 30, 2023. Low rainfall and extreme heat have caused river levels to reach a new low. (Courtesy of Andrew Anderson)

The Mississippi River at the Arkansas–Tennessee border reached a record low Tuesday of -11.01 feet, the lowest the river has been at that location since records began. 

River level measurements all along the Mississippi are reporting low water because of a lack of rainfall in the Midwest. The low water has become a problem for barge traffic. 

[Video player not working? Click here]

“If heavy rainfall does not cause river levels to improve, [farmers] could again face unexpected losses due to the effects of falling river levels on barge freight rates,” said James Mitchell, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Crop storage could be problematic for some farmers if the river continues to fall as corn and rice harvests are completed.

The water level shows as negative on the gauge because a zero level was set decades ago when the gauge was installed.


