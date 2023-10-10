Mississippi River at record low near West Memphis

The Mississippi River at the Arkansas–Tennessee border reached a record low Tuesday of -11.01 feet, the lowest the river has been at that location since records began.

River level measurements all along the Mississippi are reporting low water because of a lack of rainfall in the Midwest. The low water has become a problem for barge traffic.

“If heavy rainfall does not cause river levels to improve, [farmers] could again face unexpected losses due to the effects of falling river levels on barge freight rates,” said James Mitchell, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Crop storage could be problematic for some farmers if the river continues to fall as corn and rice harvests are completed.

The water level shows as negative on the gauge because a zero level was set decades ago when the gauge was installed.



