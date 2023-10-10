MLB program picks Golden Lions’ Hence

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff assistant baseball coach Braelin Hence has been selected for the MLB's third annual Diversity Pipeline Scout Development Program.

The program, first held in 2021, will take place during the Arizona Fall League from Oct. 9-16. According to MLB.com, the program "seeks to identify, develop and grow the pool of qualified candidates for on-field and baseball operations positions throughout the industry."

Over the past two years, program participants have received classroom instruction along with scouting opportunities at Arizona Fall League and collegiate games in the Phoenix area.

The program is held by MLB in partnership with the Buck O'Neil Professional Baseball Scouts and Coaches Association.

"Being selected for the MLB Diversity Pipeline Coaching Development Program is a tremendous honor and opportunity," Hence said. "It's a testament to the strides being made by MLB and its staff as they highlight the importance of inclusion in baseball. I'm thankful to gain experiences from the great coaches, scouts and future stars of the game here in the Arizona Fall League."

Hence is entering his second season on the UAPB coaching staff. He assists head coach Carlos James with the infield and outfield.

Prior to joining the coaching staff, Hence played infield for the Golden Lions from 2018-22. The Watson Chapel graduate led UAPB in stolen bases with nine in 2021 while finishing top-30 in the SWAC in batting average at .288.