Musk recommends questionable users

As false information about the rapidly changing war between Gaza Strip militants and Israel proliferated on the social media platform X over the weekend, owner Elon Musk personally recommended that users follow accounts notorious for promoting lies.

"For following the war in real-time, WarMonitor & sentdefender are good," Musk posted on the platform formerly called Twitter on Sunday morning to 150 million accounts. That post was viewed 11 million times in three hours, drawing thanks from those two accounts before Musk deleted it.

Both were among the most important early spreaders of a false claim in May that there had been an explosion near the White House. The Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index dropped 85 points before that story was debunked.

Emerson T. Brooking, a researcher at the Atlantic Council Digital Forensics Research Lab, posted that sentdefender is an "absolutely poisonous account regularly posting wrong and unverifiable things ... inserting random editorialization and trying to juice its paid subscriber count."

The WarMonitor account has argued with others over Israel and religion, posting a year ago that "the overwhelming majority of people in the media and banks are zionists" and telling a correspondent in June to "go worship a jew lil bro."

Researchers said the new conflict was an early test of how the revamped X conveys accurate data during a major crisis, and that the immediate impression was poor.

"Anecdotal evidence that X is failing this stress test is plentiful," said Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the University of Washington's Center for an Informed Public. "Go on the platform, do a search on Israel or Gaza -- you don't have to scroll very far to find dubious or debunked information."

Musk left up his replies to the two accounts he had promoted, each of which have more than 600,000 followers, boosting their visibility. He also continued to fault "mainstream media," telling users to trust X instead.

Other accounts on X drew engagement with photos or videos of unrelated attacks from years earlier and false claims that Iran or others had entered the conflict.

An account imitating the Jerusalem Post falsely reported that the Israeli prime minister had been taken to the hospital, collecting more than 700,000 views.

Numerous accounts promoted a faked document saying the White House had approved $8 billion in aid to Israel. Others posted video of buildings collapsing in Syria in the past and said they were in Gaza.

Representatives for X did not return emails seeking comment.

'HACKTIVISTS'

Hacking groups, including some tied to Russia, are attacking Israeli government and media websites, allying themselves with the Palestinian military group Hamas, which launched a series of deadly attacks on the country over the weekend.

Killnet, a group that purports to be made up of patriotic Russian volunteer hackers, announced Sunday that it would target all Israeli government systems with distributed denial-of-service attacks, a type of cyberattack known as DDoS that floods websites with traffic and forces them offline. The group said it blamed Israel for the bloodshed and accused the country of supporting Ukraine and NATO. Killnet then claimed it brought down an Israeli government website and the website of security agency Shin Bet for a short time Sunday.

The group's claim couldn't immediately be substantiated. Both websites were down for a period on Sunday, according to the website-monitoring site check-host.net.

Meanwhile, Anonymous Sudan -- a hacking group that cybersecurity experts suspect as being a Russian front group -- declared its support for the "Palestinian resistance" and took credit for attacks on the Jerusalem Post's website, taking it offline briefly Monday morning. The newspaper wrote in a statement posted on X that it had been "targeted by multiple cyberattacks." Its website has since been restored.

"It is clear that other Russian hacktivists are also choosing sides and actively support Hamas in their war against Israel," said Mattias Wahlen, a threat intelligence expert at the cybersecurity firm Truesec AB. "Their actions look more like opportunistic strikes. The conflict creates headlines, which attracts groups like Killnet that try to monetize DDoS attacks. It still sends the message that Russia is on the side of Hamas and against Israel."

Scores of other self-styled hacking gangs claimed they were launching hacks against Israeli infrastructure, targeting websites associated with power plants and missile alert systems. Many of the attacks couldn't be independently verified.

The cybersecurity firm Group IB said a hacker group calling itself AnonGhost had compromised a mobile phone application that is used to issue missile alerts to Israelis during periods of conflict. The hackers exploited a vulnerability in the app to insert fake notifications with phrases such as "death to Israel" and "the nuclear bomb is coming," alongside a swastika, according to Group IB and screenshots posted by the hackers. Group IB said the app now appeared to have been removed from Google's Play Store, where it had been downloaded 1 million times. The developers didn't respond to a request for comment.

AnonGhost said in a statement posted on Telegram that it would "never remain silent" against Israel.

Israel is often a target of cyberattacks, and Iranian hackers have been persistently blamed for some of them. However, it wasn't yet clear if Iran's hacking forces were engaged in the current conflict.

Pro-Israel groups have waged their own attacks, targeting Palestinian organizations with cyberattacks. One group, calling itself Indian Cyber Force, said it had downed the Palestinian National Bank's website and Hamas' website on Sunday. Both were still inaccessible Monday. The bank couldn't be reached for comment.

Gil Messing, chief of staff for the Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. said the cyberattacks have had little impact so far. "The last few days weren't very prominent in terms of cyber. Some of the groups were carrying out DDoS attacks on some news websites and government websites but none of this was serious or long," Messing said. "So all in all, so far this front is not significant. This of course can change."

Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency, said there hasn't been a major cyber component to the conflict yet. Instead, the agency has seen small denial-of-service attacks and minor web defacements, along with the expectation that outside parties would join in amplifying messaging on Hamas' behalf.

"There may be significant events coming, more hacktivists, more people taking up cyber arms in defense of their cause," he said at a security conference on Sea Island in Georgia. "It won't be sophisticated in the early days. Sometimes you don't need to be sophisticated to have an impact."

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Menn of The Washington Post and by Ryan Gallagher, Jordan Robertson and Jamie Tarabay of Bloomberg.