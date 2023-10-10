NFL Week 6 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads for SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10

SI Sportsbook has released the lines for the Week 6 Perfect 10 contest.

If you havent joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today. If you pick all 10 of the winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000. Plus, the more picks you win, the more free bets you earn. So, what do you have to lose?

Thats right. Absolutely nothing.

Look for our expert picks this Friday. SIs panel is 23-16 for the season.

Here are this weeks lines for SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10:

Commanders at Falcons

Contest Line: Commanders +2.5 | Falcons -2.5

Commanders +2.5 | Falcons -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Commanders are 2-3 ATS this season, despite some promise from young QB Sam Howell, who threw for over 300 yards last week. He will be facing another young QB who answered the doubters, Desmond Ridder, who also threw for 300-plus yards in Week 5. The Falcons are 1-4 ATS.

Vikings at Bears

Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

Contest Line: Vikings -2.5 | Bears +2.5

Vikings -2.5 | Bears +2.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Bears finally snapped their losing streak last Thursday night, and with that upset win they moved to 1-3-1 ATS. Will Justin Fields and DJ Moore catch fire again vs. a Vikings team that is also 1-3-1 ATS this season?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia

Seahawks at Bengals

Contest Line: Seahawks +2.5 | Bengals -2.5

Seahawks +2.5 | Bengals -2.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Joe Burrow looked just fine last week when he passed for 300-plus yards and three three touchdown passes to JaMarr Chase. Cincinnati is now 1-3-1 ATS. The Seahawks are 3-1 ATS this year, and 2-0 as the road team.

49ers at Browns

Contest Line: 49ers -5.5 | Browns +5.5

49ers -5.5 | Browns +5.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The 49ers remain undefeated after blowing out the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. They are 4-1 ATS this year, with the one game they failed to cover being a road matchup. The Browns hope to get Deshaun Watson back, and will continue to try to win games without Nick Chubb. The Browns are 2-2 ATS this year.

Saints at Texans

Contest Line: Saints -1.5 | Texans +1.5

Saints -1.5 | Texans +1.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

C.J. Stroud and the Texans continue to impress, and they will be back at home looking to make a statement. They are 3-2 ATS this season. The Saints rolled the Patriots last weekend, but should have a tougher battle in Houston on Sunday. New Orleans is just 1-3-1 ATS this year.

Colts at Jaguars

Peter van den Berg/USA TODAY Sports

Contest Line: Colts +3.5 | Jaguars -3.5

Colts +3.5 | Jaguars -3.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Jaguars upset the Bills across the pond last Sunday, with Travis Etienne leading the way. The Colts didnt even have to use Jonathan Taylor to upset the Titans, as Zack Moss took care of business. Gardner Minshew will be taking care of the rock for the Colts this weekend, with Anthony Richardson banged up. Both teams are 3-2 ATS.

Panthers at Dolphins

Contest Line: Panthers +13.5 | Dolphins -13.5

Panthers +13.5 | Dolphins -13.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Dolphins offense remains the top scoring in the league at 36.2 points per game on average. Carolina remains among the lowest scoring teams this season, scoring only 18.2 per contest. Both defenses allow plenty of scoring as well. The Dolphins are 4-1 this season and 4-1 ATS. The Panthers are still looking for their first win under new new head coach Frank Reich and rookie QB Bryce Young; the team is 0-4-1 ATS.

Lions at Buccaneers

Contest Line: Lions -3.5 | Buccaneers +3.5

Lions -3.5 | Buccaneers +3.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

The Lions are an offensive juggernaut, scoring nearly 30 points per game this season. The Buccaneers look frisky again with Baker Mayfield. The Lions are 4-1 ATS this year. The Buccaneers, who have had one bye week and will return to this one well-rested, are 3-1 ATS.

Cardinals at Rams

Contest Line: Cardinals +6.5 | Rams -6.5

Cardinals +6.5 | Rams -6.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Matthew Stafford has no shortage of weapons, and his arm is as big as ever. Cooper Kupps return is a big part of the reason why this game total is one of the highest of the week. The Rams failed to cover last week vs. the Eagles, and they are now 3-1-1 ATS. The Cardinals have played better than any of us gave them credit for, and they are now 3-2 ATS. They may be hurting this week without RB James Conner.

Eagles at Jets

Contest Line: Eagles -6.5 | Jets +6.5

Eagles -6.5 | Jets +6.5 Game Info: Sunday Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

The Eagles are a perfect 5-0 this season, and they are 4-1 ATS. They seem to be picking up right where they left off. The Jets are still struggling to find their way without Aaron Rodgers, but they have covered the spread with Zach Wilson under center three times this season, including last weeks upset win over the Broncos.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.