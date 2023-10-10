Officials report WCSD violated state standards

State education board members will consider whether the Watson Chapel School District should be placed on accredited-probation later this week.

The state's Office of Public School Accountability Standards and Systems Support Unit has found the WCSD in violation of three probationary standards for accreditation stemming from a scheduling problem at the beginning of this school year. District officials, including Superintendent Tom Wilson, will face the Arkansas State Board of Education on Friday and inform it of what changes they have made to correct the problem.

"We're going to have a plan in place," Wilson said. "It's kind of a corrective-action plan, if you want to call it that. It's going to be in place to where this never happens again. We can't afford for this to happen again. If it happens again, you lose accreditation."

Wilson clarified that if the district were to lose accreditation, it would likely mean a state takeover. Probation may continue through the rest of the school year, he said.

Wilson addressed the violations during the WCSD monthly board meeting Monday. It was revealed during the district's annual report to the public before the meeting that all four district campuses would be on probation.

State education officials found the WCSD violated three standards:

Each public school district shall maintain accurate student attendance records in a format prescribed by the Division [of Elementary and Secondary Education].

Each public school district shall adopt graduation requirements in accordance with the laws of the State of Arkansas and the rules of the Division and include the graduation requirements in the student handbook.

Each public school district shall maintain accurate student records including graduation requirements.

The Standards and Systems Support Unit, according to its overview of findings, received two complaints "from individuals" that Watson Chapel High School did not have class schedules the week of Sept. 1, the end of the third week of classes in the district.

A Public School Accountability team made a visit to the school Sept. 7 and confirmed that many student schedules were incorrect, according to the overview. Intensive support was also needed to address scheduling errors in a prompt manner, state officials reported.

A team from the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and Office of Coordinated Support and Service visited the school on Sept. 8 and 11 to assist with correcting schedules and conducting scheduling audits. The district called an emergency professional development day on Sept. 11 to correct problems related to scheduling, Wilson said at the time.

Among the observations state education officials listed:

The team from Watson Chapel confirmed that schedules were not correct for a large population of the students at the high school.

The district had been working to create a new master schedule, but was having difficulty.

Transcripts were not previously reviewed for 10th grade, and many of the students were in previously completed courses or not in courses needed for graduation.

The superintendent and assistant superintendent stated they were aware of the lack of correct schedules on Aug. 9, 2023.

It was found that seniors were scheduled for multiple study halls and allowed to leave campus for the day while still being counted present.

It was also discovered that 23 seniors form the 2022-23 school year did not meet graduation requirements, yet were included as graduates for the four-year cohort.

"We want to make sure we dot our i's and cross our t's," Wilson said. "[The Arkansas Department of Education is] going to come down some and visit. We're going to show them next spring, we put together a pre-registration for students and all that and have that done before school is out."

ANNUAL REPORT

Among the highlights of the annual report:

49% of WCSD faculty have bachelor's degrees, 45% have master's degrees, and 2% earned doctoral degrees. No teachers are national board-certified.

The student enrollment so far is 1,740. That represents a decrease of 56 from last year, but a smaller drop than in recent years. Among the racial breakdown in students, 86.3% are African American and 8.7% are white.

The district received $8,083,138 in federal funding and $11,086,945 in state foundation funding, or $7,413 per student. The ending balance as of June 30 was $3.61 million.

No "material weaknesses" were revealed in a district audit conducted June 30, 2022.

The HVAC system has been completed for the high school media center. Coleman Elementary also boasts covered walkways, a renovated gymnasium, new air chiller system and playground equipment.

Pre-kindergarten has moved to Edgewood Elementary and enrolls 119 students.

Demolition of the old junior high school has been delayed due to a fire in the eighth grade wing on Sept. 10. Completion of demolition is estimated for March 2024.

Construction of the new high school is expected to begin in April 2024 with a planned opening date of spring 2026.

The WCSD employs 29 daily bus routes with 29 drivers and three bus mechanics (two full time and one part time).

There are 41 English language learners in the district and 41 students with dyslexia in grades 2-12. First graders are currently being examined for signs of dyslexia.

Student encounters with district health workers at Edgewood Elementary, the junior high and high schools exceeded 1,500 at each location last school year. Across the district, 98.9% of students across the districts have been immunized (100% at Edgewood and L.L. Owen elementaries).