Opportunities aplenty to walk, run or hike in NWA

Group sets two hikes

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Fire Tower Trail loop at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo., on Wednesday. Distance is 4.8 miles. The group will hike in the Buffalo River area on Oct. 17. Hikes will be to Balanced Rock, 2 miles out and back, and from Ponca to Steel Creek, 4 miles out and back.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Walk through Eureka

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invites all walkers to join a walk on Saturday in Eureka Springs. Registration is 9:30 to 10 a.m at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren, in Eureka Springs. The entire city is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave., where walkers will choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Learn native plants

Caven Clark, retired cultural resource management specialist for the National Park Service, will present a free program about native plants of the Ozarks, particularly the Buffalo National River area, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. His talk will be at the south campus of North Arkansas College in Harrison. Clark will discuss how the science and art of recovering, identifying and interpreting the significance of various historical plant species is important to the region.

Sites open for eclipse

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1. The move opens 430 additional campsites to accommodate eclipse visitors.

Sites may be reserved starting Sunday at recreation.gov. Reservations via phone or email are not accepted.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

Lake get lower

Lake Windsor in Bella Vista will be drawn down Monday through Feb. 19. This allows the city of Bella Vista to make repairs to Chelsea Road before asphalt plants close at the end of the year. It also allows lakefront property owners to make improvements to their docks and seawalls.

The lake will be lowered 3 inches per day and 4 feet overall. The lake will be down by mid-November barring excessive rain. Please note fishing and other uses at all Bella Vista lakes are restricted to Bella Vista Property Owners Association members and their guests.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details. Email haremountain100@gmail.com with questions.