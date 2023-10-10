Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 10, 1923

mThe weekly report of the state Health Department issued yesterday shows malaria cases, 199; typhoid fever, 31; cancer, 2; chicken pox, 4; diphtheria, 20; influenza, 16; measles, 25; mumps, 2; pellagra, 9; scarlet fever, 7; small pox, 1; trachoma, 2; tuberculosis, 17; and whooping cough,15.

50 years ago

Oct. 10, 1973

About 80 black students at Mills High School walked out of their classes Monday in protest of the absence of blacks on the school's Homecoming Court. About 90 white students then walked out of class to show their disagreement with the black walkout. Representatives of the two group met and they came up with some proposals to insure black representation in the future on the Homecoming Court and the Student Council, but it had not been determined Monday if the proposals would be accepted.

25 years ago

Oct. 10, 1998

Hillary Rodham Clinton wrapped up her visit to Little Rock on Friday with a visit to a familiar place: Arkansas Children's Hospital. The first lady, a member of the hospital board of trustees from 1988-92, praised President Clinton's efforts to make health care more widely available to Americans. Mrs. Clinton urged support for her husband's health-care programs, including a patient's bill of rights that would, among other things, ensure coverage for prompt emergency-room treatment without first needing permission from health insurers.

10 years ago

Oct. 10, 2013

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has exercised two contract options worth about $8.7 million with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock to further develop a treatment that has shown promise in radiological or nuclear emergencies, a Tuesday news release said. The first option is for $7.5 million over two years. A second, one-year option for $1.24 million is for research set to be done as part of an interagency agreement between the authority -- which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' office of the assistant secretary for preparedness and response -- and the U.S. Defense Department. Including the base contract for $4.5 million that UAMS entered into with the authority in 2011, the total value awarded is more than $13 million, the UAMS release said.