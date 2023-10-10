Pair of key Hogs could come back





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas might get a couple of key defensive players back in time for Saturday's 11 a.m. game at No. 11 Alabama if Monday's practice is any indication.

Defensive tackle Cam Ball practiced in his red No. 5 jersey and cornerback Dwight McGlothern had on a green no-contact jersey during group drills as the Razorbacks worked outside in spider pads on a pleasant, sunny afternoon in Northwest Arkansas.

McGlothern did not travel for last week's game at Ole Miss as he continued to recover from concussion symptoms suffered in the first half of a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M the week before.

Ball left Saturday's loss to Ole Miss with an undisclosed injury.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said a handful of players would be questionable against Alabama, notably defensive backs McGlothern, Jaylon Braxton and Al Walcott, linebacker Chris Paul and Ball.

Pittman said the players had to go through evaluations during the week, likely indicating some of them have joined McGlothern in the concussion protocol regimen.

Paul and Braxton watched practice in their red No. 27 and No. 11 jerseys, respectively, while Walcott was a little more active. He went with his defensive backs position group to the artificial turf field then energetically hopped on a stationary bike and declared "I'll be back" as reporters walked past.

Saban on Hogs

Alabama Coach Nick Saban noted in his Monday press conference that three of Arkansas' losses in its four-game losing streak have been by seven or fewer points.

"Arkansas is really a good team," Saban said. "They've had some really tough games, some really close losses. But they've scored a lot of points.

"KJ Jefferson is a really good, big-time quarterback. Big guy. Hard to sack. Can run. Very talented arm."

Saban praised Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman, who he once tried to hire as Alabama's offensive line coach.

"Sam does a great job with these guys in terms of their ability to run the ball, whether it's quarterback runs or whatever," Saban said. "They play very aggressively and very well on defense. They've got good specialists. A really good kicker."

Cam Little hit a career-long 56-yard field goal last week at Ole Miss, the longest by a Razorback since tees were taken away by the NCAA in 1988.

"They've got a good running back," Saban said, referring to Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. "I mean, this is a good team.

"I don't think we should be looking at their record and making any kind of judgments on what they're capable of, because they're capable of scoring points and they're capable of playing really good defense. And they're a very well-coached team."

Opponent award

Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk became the fourth consecutive player from an Arkansas opponent to earn a conference player of the week honor after facing the Razorbacks.





Cistrunk was announced Monday as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after he notched a season-high 9 tackles and returned an interception 28 yards to set up 3-yard touchdown drive in the Rebels' 27-20 win.

BYU defensive end Tyler Batty was Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after he had a career-high 9 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a 38-31 victory at Arkansas.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was SEC Offensive Player of the Week for completing 20 of 29 passes for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Tigers' 34-31 victory over the Razorbacks.

Texas A&M senior Aninas Smith was SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after he had an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Aggies' 34-22 win over the Hogs. He had 3 punt returns for 131 yards and 4 receptions for 71 yards.

Tube talk

Arkansas' first home game since Sept. 16 -- against Mississippi State on Oct. 21 -- will kick off at 11 a.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks' homecoming matchup against the Bulldogs, who have an open date this week, will be broadcast on ESPN.

Arkansas leads the all-time series against Mississippi State by an 18-14-1 count, including a 31-28 win in the last meeting in Fayetteville on Nov. 6, 2021.

The 11 a.m. kickoff will be the Hogs' second in a row and third in four weeks, joining Saturday's road game at Alabama and a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M on Sept. 30.

No answer

Guard Brady Latham, a fifth-year senior and team captain, continued to struggle with penalties against Ole Miss as he was flagged twice for false starts.

Latham's first false start came on Arkansas' opening drive, but the Razorbacks overcame a first-and-15 to drive for a 3-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Ty Washington. The second penalty came on a second-and-goal play from the Ole Miss 4. The Razorbacks couldn't score a touchdown after facing second-and-goal from the 9 and had to settle for a field goal.

"Well, I mean, he just ... I mean, he's jumping," Coach Sam Pittman said. "I don't know how else to say it.

"He's flinching whenever they say 'move.' Not all the time, but he's had several. ... I don't really know how to answer that one."

Manuel's ordeal

Coach Sam Pittman said he believed sophomore left tackle Devon Manuel would be one of the Razorbacks' top two or three offensive lineman this year, but his playing time has been limited due to injuries.

The 6-9, 310-pound Manuel started against Texas A&M and played extensively at LSU, but redshirt freshman Andrew Chamblee has started the other five games at left tackle.

A variety of injuries have sidelined Manuel, notably a shoulder stinger.

"Man, I don't know," Pittman said when asked if Manuel will be ready to play against Alabama. "But I know this, that he's got to practice. He's got to practice full speed. He has to.

"And listen, I don't have a problem with how Chamblee's playing. He's a freshman. You know, I don't. He's doing a really nice job."

Pittman said Manuel needs full weeks of practice because he hasn't gotten the kind of game work that other veterans have.

"We need him too, and again, that's not to bench Chamblee. We just need another offensive lineman," Pittman said.

The Razorbacks also need senior guard Ty'Kieast Crawford, who did not travel to Oxford, Miss., last week due to an undisclosed injury, Pittman indicated.

"We need some extra bodies in there so we can look at some different situations in there and keep guys fresh," he said. "We just haven't been able to do that."

Penalty redux

The Razorbacks were flagged 10 times for 70 yards in Saturday's loss at Ole Miss one week after having no penalties against Texas A&M.

False starts cropped up again, though Arkansas also had a targeting penalty on the field called against safety Jayden Johnson over-ruled in the replay booth, a rare occurrence for the Hogs.

Coach Sam Pittman appeared anguished over another double-digit penalty game, the Hogs' third such game of the year.

"Man, isn't that crazy?" Pittman said Saturday night. "They stemmed on us last week too. But I mean nobody can win doing that. I'm the head coach and that's my responsibility to get it fixed. We're trying but we just haven't got it fixed."

Arkansas ranks 114th in the FBS with 7.7 penalties per game and 108th with 64 penalty yards per game. Only Ole Miss averages more penalty yards in the SEC with 65 per game.



