PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hacket Lady Hornets claims 15-6 win in the fifth set at Shiloh Christian

Nathan Bodenstein, head coach of Shiloh Christian, talks to his team on Thursday, August 18, 2022, during a timeout in the second set of a 25-21, 23-25 split against Bentonville inside the volleyball gym at Greenwood High School. Visit nwaonline.com/220819Daily/ for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



SPRINGDALE -- Hackett claimed a pair of hotly contested sets to start its match against Shiloh Christian, but the Lady Saints roared back... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Hackett edges Shiloh Christian in five sets

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content