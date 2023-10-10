Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hacket Lady Hornets claims 15-6 win in the fifth set at Shiloh Christian

by Paul Boyd | Today at 2:45 a.m.
Nathan Bodenstein, head coach of Shiloh Christian, talks to his team on Thursday, August 18, 2022, during a timeout in the second set of a 25-21, 23-25 split against Bentonville inside the volleyball gym at Greenwood High School. Visit nwaonline.com/220819Daily/ for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)


SPRINGDALE -- Hackett claimed a pair of hotly contested sets to start its match against Shiloh Christian, but the Lady Saints roared back...

Print Headline: Hackett edges Shiloh Christian in five sets

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT