Razorback golf teams sputter in Stephens Cup

The University of Arkansas golf teams got off to slow starts Monday at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Dallas, which was suspended during the second round due to darkness. The No. 1 women's team sits in sixth place at 4-under, 12 strokes behind leader Texas, and the No. 8 men's team sits in seventh at 16-under, 20 strokes behind leader Florida State.

Miriam Ayora paced the women's team with a 5-under as is tied for third. She has two more holes finish in the second round when play resumes at 8:30 a.m. today. Maria Jose Marin and Reagan Zibilski are tied for 20th at even par, and Kendall Todd and Kajal Mistry are tied for 30th at 3-over. Martin has three more holes to play to finish her second round.

Leader Texas (-16), South Carolina (-13), Stanford (-13), Wake Forest (-13) and Texas A&M (-7) lead Arkansas' women's team while Duke (-1) trails.

John Daly II leads the men's team at 7-under and sits in seventh overall, while the only other Razorback to finish their round was Thomas Curry, who sits in 39th at 5-over. Jacob Skov Olesen (-6), John Driscoll III (-5) and Manuel Lozada (+3) each have holes to play today to complete their second round. Olesen is tied for 12th, Driscoll is tied for 18th and Lozada is tied for 37th.

Leader Florida State (-36), SMU (-26), San Diego State (-24), LSU (-22), Arizona (-20) and Stanford (-19) all lead Arkansas.

Both teams will look to improve today and qualify for match play Wednesday, which will consist of the top four finishers through stroke play. Today's third round will be broadcast on the Golf Channel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.