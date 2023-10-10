Repeated 911 calls lead to felony charge

HOT SPRINGS -- A local man who has reportedly called 911 multiple times requesting an autopsy on himself was arrested early Monday on a felony charge of communicating a false alarm, his second offense.

Ryan Corey Norman, 39, of 103 Cessna Circle, was taken into custody at his residence around 1:30 a.m. on the charge, which is punishable by up to six years in prison. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond and was set to appear Monday afternoon in Garland County District Court.

Norman lists no prior felony history, but had pleaded guilty June 26 to a misdemeanor count of communicating a false alarm, punishable by up to one year in jail, after spending three days in jail and was fined $410. He was previously convicted on Sept. 20, 2022, of misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication and spent 64 days in jail and had multiple prior convictions for misdemeanor trespassing over the last few years.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Garland County sheriff's Deputy Kevin Hampton responded to Norman's residence shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday to assist LifeNet, which had received a 911 call from that address.

Prior to Hampton's arrival, he learned the caller, identified as Norman, was requesting an autopsy. It was noted Hampton had responded to the same residence at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday regarding Norman calling 911 wanting an autopsy and Hampton had told him not to call 911 anymore and to have his parents take him to the hospital.

Hampton had reportedly warned Norman that "any further calls would result in him being charged," and Norman had indicated he understood. He had been transported by LifeNet to National Park Medical Center at that time.

The affidavit alleges Norman has called 911 five separate times over the course of two days, including four times on Sunday, each time asking to be transported to the hospital to have a medical procedure done to remove "Nano technology placed in his body by his ex in-laws."

Each time he was taken to the hospital, Norman would reportedly walk out prior to being seen by a doctor for his complaint.

Based on the prior incidents, Hampton took Norman into custody on a felony charge of communicating a false alarm, second offense, and took him to the Garland County Detention Center where he was booked in at 3:21 a.m.