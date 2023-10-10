RFK Jr. launches independent presidential bid

PHILADELPHIA -- Republicans attacked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday as the longtime environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist launched an independent bid for the White House, reflecting growing concerns on the right that the former Democrat now threatens to take votes from former President Donald Trump in 2024.

The Republican National Committee and Trump's campaign both took aim at Kennedy's liberal background while national Democrats stayed silent as Kennedy insisted in a speech in Philadelphia that he was leaving both political parties behind.

"Voters should not be deceived by anyone who pretends to have conservative values," said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung in a statement. He labeled Kennedy's campaign "nothing more than a vanity project for a liberal Kennedy looking to cash in on his family's name."

The fiery response exposes the unknowns that lie in Kennedy's long-anticipated decision to run as an independent. The move is seen as likely to affect the 2024 race, which appears to be heading toward a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden, but it's still unclear exactly how.

Kennedy, a member of one of the most famous families in Democratic politics who up until Monday had been running a long-shot Democratic primary bid, holds better favorability ratings among Republicans than among Democrats. Even Trump just two weeks ago said of Kennedy, "I like him a lot. I've known him for a long time."

Allies of both Biden and Trump have at times questioned whether Kennedy would be a spoiler against their candidate.

"The truth is, they're both right," Kennedy said onstage Monday to roaring applause. "My intention is to spoil it for both of them."

Speaking Monday from Philadelphia's Independence Mall, where America's founding documents were adopted, Kennedy made it clear he didn't want to be affiliated with either party. He referenced a "rising tide of discontent" in the country. He said he wants to make a "new declaration of independence" -- from corporations, the media and the two major political parties.

Hundreds of supporters who gathered for Kennedy's remarks, holding signs that read "Declare your independence" and at times chanting "RFK, all the way!" were upbeat about his decision. An eclectic mix of disillusioned Democrats, Trump voters looking for a change, and political outsiders who say their ideas don't square with any one party, they insisted that Kennedy could unify them all.

"The last couple years I've been noticing the Republican Party's been going a way I didn't like," said Brent Snyder, a disabled veteran from south Philadelphia. "Not that I agree with everything that's happening to Trump, but I think right now he has more baggage than his country needs. The division right now is just terrible. We need someone to bring both sides together to make us work."

Joy, hope and the faint smell of marijuana hovered above the crowd as Kennedy spoke of John Adams' unwavering support for his country and George Washington's warning that partisan politics would result in corruption.

Yet Kennedy's upstart campaign has a long way to go to compete with the funding, support and experience that the Trump and Biden campaigns enjoy. His announcement Monday was delayed briefly when he arrived onstage only to find his speech was loaded upside-down in the teleprompter.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Michelle Smith and Will Weissert of The Associated Press.