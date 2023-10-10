Sanders orders flags flown at half-staff in support or Israel

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday directed that the Arkansas and United States flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise today until sunset Friday to show support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

The Republican governor ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff "in mourning for the Israeli lives lost, in support of Israel in this war, and as an expression of Arkansas' complete solidarity with the Israeli cause."

Sanders noted that Hamas jihadi terrorists launched an unprovoked surprise attack against the people and nation of Israel, "defying all legal and moral strictures," on Saturday during the Jewish holy week of Simchat Torah.

"These terrorists have killed hundreds of innocent Israelis and at least nine Americans and taken more captive, striking against civilians and attacking the elderly, children and non-combatant women and men," she said in her order. "Their stated goal is the destruction of the nation of Israel and genocide against the Jewish people. ..."

Sanders said in her order that the terrorists are supported by adversaries of America and Israel, including the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hezbollah, and they not only want to destroy Israel but are also the enemies of the United States and every other civilized nation.

Arkansans stand in support of "our Israeli allies as they fight this war and chase the terrorists out [of] their country," and "There can be no compromise with, or equivocation about, evil of this kind," the governor said in her order.