Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Kale Purifoy, 20, of 2559 N. Peabody Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault and video voyeurism. Purifoy was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Yovani Cisneros-Lemus, 28, of 20459 Bruce Rutherford Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Cisneros-Lemus was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Courtney Casebolt, 27, of 1006 Porter Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Casebolt was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Zachary Rogell, 25, of 1408 Oriole St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Rogell was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Johnny Spence, 58, of 13860 Arkansas 170 South in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Spence was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Nathan Buck, 57, of 16126 Winn Creek Road in Winslow, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Buck was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.