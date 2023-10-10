Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by Tom Sissom | Today at 2:00 a.m.

Arrests

Fayetteville

Kale Purifoy, 20, of 2559 N. Peabody Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault and video voyeurism. Purifoy was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Yovani Cisneros-Lemus, 28, of 20459 Bruce Rutherford Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Cisneros-Lemus was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Courtney Casebolt, 27, of 1006 Porter Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Casebolt was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Zachary Rogell, 25, of 1408 Oriole St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Rogell was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Johnny Spence, 58, of 13860 Arkansas 170 South in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Spence was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Nathan Buck, 57, of 16126 Winn Creek Road in Winslow, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Buck was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT